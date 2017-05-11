Fans of Harry Potter's Hermione Granger might want to pick up their time turner and flip that dial back a couple of hours, to a time before they clapped eyes on the haunting action figure recently unveiled by Slideshow Collectibles.

OK, "haunting" might be a little harsh — and I might be biased; dolls resembling humans have a tendency to deliver the heebie-jeebies in a major way — but I'm fairly sure that this 1/6 scale of #EmmaWatson's Granger has the ability to stare directly into your soul and dig its crookshanks right in. Take a peek for yourself:

Hermione Granger Doll [Credit: Sideshow/Star Ace Toys Ltd.]

Know what I mean?

Based on the third movie in the #HarryPotter franchise, The Prisoner of Azkaban, the figurine comes with Hermione's fluffy feline friend, a time turner, and a relatively creepy title: Hermione Granger (Teenage Uniform Version)! All for a snip at $209.99.

Hermione Granger Doll [Credit: Sideshow/Star Ace Toys Ltd.]

Sideshow's official description is as follows:

This is a time turner, Harry. McGonagall gave it to me first term. This is how I've been getting to my lessons all year." - Hermione Granger In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione Granger's time turner led to the climax of the film and allowed her and Harry to save lives. Sideshow and Star Ace are proud to present the Hermione Granger (Teenage Uniform Version) Sixth Scale Figure featuring her Gryffindor robes costume as seen in the finale of the film. This collectible figure also includes her cat, Crookshanks, her wand, and the time turner. Don't miss your chance to add the Hermione Granger (Teenage Uniform Version) Sixth Scale Figure to your Harry Potter collection!

Would you bring this doll into your home?