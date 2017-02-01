It's been a whopping 15 years since Lucius and Draco Malfoy skulked around the wizarding world on our screens for the first time, abusing house elves, dabbling in shady Borgin and Burkes deals and generally being hideous Death Eater humans. Yup, a whole decade and a half — and what better way to commemorate (and remind you how old you are) than a reunion trip to Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

So that's exactly what they did. Hitting the Orlando theme park on Monday, the pair attended a special #HarryPotter celebration event and brought some serious throwback feels along with them. Jason Isaacs, who embodied Draco's evil father Lucius, posted the below image of them back together again:

Using the caption to draw attention to the poignant themes within Harry Potter and our current political climate, Isaacs wrote that the stories were all about "fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope" — a message that's as relevant today as it ever was.

And it wasn't just the Malfoys who got involved with the reunion feels — Neville Longbottom (a.k.a Matthew Lewis) and Professor Flitwick (a.k.a Griphook a.k.a Warwick Davis) were there too, and so was Lewis's fiancée Angela Jones!

I mean, who wouldn't buy an album fronted by this brilliant bunch? As for song title suggestions, I'm thinking maybe parody hits could be a good start. Perhaps something along the lines of "Drake-o — Started At The (Long) Bottom," or "Lu(da)c(r)ius - Wands Your Fantasy." Or something.

