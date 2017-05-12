A valuable and extremely rare Harry Potter prequel penned by author J.K. Rowling and sold during a charity auction, has been stolen in a British robbery.

The piece in question sold at London auction house Sotheby's for a whopping £25,000 (approx. $32,000, at the time of writing) nine years ago, and reportedly tells a story set three years before the birth of #HarryPotter. In only 800 words, hand written and covering two sides of an A5 postcard, the prequel follows James Potter and Sirius Black — Harry's father and godfather — when they were teens. Unsurprisingly, it features the pair getting in a spot of bother, being confronted by muggle cops after a high-speed motorbike chase and escaping on broomsticks.

Author of the Harry Potter franchise J.K. Rowling, has issued a plea via Twitter asking fans not to buy the prequel, should they be offered it, as it was created to raise money for English Pen — a charity that raises understanding through literature — and Dyslexia Action:

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

The robbery took place in Birmingham, England at some point between April 13 and 24. West Midlands Police hope that news will spread far and wide among Harry Potter fans throughout the world," with Investigating officer PC Paul Jauncey adding:

"The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police."

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers on +44 800 555 111

(Source: Telegraph)