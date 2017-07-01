The fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is probably one of the most famous schools in the world. Spending seven years at Hogwarts, the pupils would study subjects including: History of Magic, Transfiguration, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Potions and Astronomy.

During the movies, there were two notable expulsions: Hagrid, whose pet was believed to be the "monster of Slytherin," and Harry Potter, who was expelled for his escapades with the dementors. Both of these characters were later reinstated to Hogwarts. But what about in the real muggle world? Below you will find six #HarryPotter stars who were expelled from school when they were younger. Which one do you find the most shocking? Vote in the poll below and don't forget to sound off in the comments section too!

6. Jim Broadbent (Professor Horace Slughorn)

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent (Bridget Jones's Baby, Paddington), graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 1972. The actor first attended Leighton Park School, a Quaker boarding school, where he was known for being something of a rebel. Prior to his A-Levels, Broadbent was in trouble for constantly answering back to his teachers, and was eventually expelled for drinking at college. The actor went on to art school, but soon transferred to LAMDA when he realized his passion was acting.

5. Julie Christie (Madam Rosmerta)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Another Oscar winner to get expelled from school was Julie Christie, but she holds the record of not one, but two expulsions! The 77-year-old actress was born in Chabua, Assam, India, and was sent to England when she was six to start her education. Before she attended the Central School of Speech and Drama, she was asked to leave the independent Convent of Our Lady school in St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex and was expelled from Wycombe Court School in Buckinghamshire for telling a risque joke.

4. Zoë Wanamaker (Madam Hooch)

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Britannia and Mr. Selfridge star Zoë Wanamaker attended the Central School of Speech and Drama at a University in London after realizing her passion for acting after completing drama college. Prior to this, the 68-year-old actress completed her secondary education at The King Alfred School in Hampstead, but it was at Sidcot School, a Quaker boarding school in Somerset, where she found herself expelled for not knuckling down. Ironically, it happened on her last day there, so she wasn't particularly upset.

3. Julie Walters (Molly Weasley)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Double Oscar-nominated actress Julie Walters was born in 1950 in Smethwick. Attending Holly Lodge, formerly a girls’ grammar school, Walters was expelled from for being "subversive." The Paddington 2 and Mary Poppins Returns star went on to elaborate:

"I got four GCE's and went on to sixth form, though why I bothered I'm not sure. I had trouble getting up in the morning, let alone getting my head around Moliere's L'Avare. Eventually I was called into Mr Taylor's office, who I had an enormous crush on too. He gave me a letter addressed to my parents, telling them I wasn't going to be allowed back the following year. 'You're wasting everybody's time,' he said. 'You'll never get your A-levels, and we don't like your subversive attitude.' Having dispatched the letter into a shop bin on my way home, I announced to my parents that I'd reached a momentous decision. I was going to take up nursing, so there was no need for me to continue my education. That idea only lasted 18 months or so, due to my ineptitude, but it was another 20 years before I finally admitted to my mother that I'd been expelled. But, by then, I think she'd realized that her daughter wasn't going to be a doctor after all."

2. Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Good Time and Twilight star Robert Pattinson attended The Harrodian School, an independent school in London, at the age of 12. Before this, he was a pupil at the Tower House School in London where he said he was "quite bad." In fact, Pattinson said that he was suspended from the school before his eventual expulsion, stating that:

"Everyone used to chuck snails at each other at school and I used to try and save them. And not only did I get in trouble for it, I got suspended for doing it. For saving the snails. I kept about four or five hundred of them at the back of the class - in Snail Land. We were like six or seven or something, people didn't even realize what they were doing."

The reasons for Pattinson's eventual expulsion included the fact that he didn't do his homework very often and his report card stated that he did not try very hard,

1. Richard Harris (Professor Albus Dumbledore)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Richard Harris played Harry Potter's headmaster Professor Dumbledore at Hogwart's School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The young Harris was rather rebellious, having run away from home as a child and being expelled from school. In an extract from the book A Few Kind Words about Hate: The Dark Side of Family Life and the Bible, author Una Stannard recalls hearing an interview on 60 Minutes that Harris was expelled from Catholic school for hitting a nun after she hit him first!

There you have it: six Harry Potter cast members who were a little too naughty for their headmasters to handle. Which one did you find the most shocking? Vote in the poll below and don't forget to sound off in the comments section too.