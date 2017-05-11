Over the years, we have seen many celebrity couples come together and break up. This constant cycle of new romance and heartbreak is a fact of life that we all must live with. However, there was one celebrity coupling that fans grew especially attached to: the union of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Gifted the portmanteau Haylor, the couple were two of the hottest young celebrities on the planet, and their relationship only pushed them further into the public eye.

In January 2013, the unthinkable happened, and Haylor was no more. #TaylorSwift and #HarryStyles ended their relationship, but fans hoped that the love the two had for each other would live on through their music.

Four years later, it seems that Harry Styles has finally penned an ode to Taylor Swift — or at least the internet seems to think so.

Harry Styles Comments On His Relationship With Taylor Swift

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles talked about his short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift, and hinted that a song inspired by her might be on his new album:

"Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s--t ever. So thank you."

Styles’s comments about his relationship (and subsequent breakup) with Taylor Swift are oddly poetic, and he romanticized the art of writing about his past love and loss. Styles never confirmed that he wrote a song about Swift, but his words lead fans to believe that a song on his next album would be inspired by the lovely Taylor Swift.

Styles’s new album has not been released yet, but fans are already convinced they have found the song that he wrote about Taylor Swift.

The Search For Harry Styles's Song About Taylor Swift

Thanks to a video released on Apple Music’s official Twitter account, fans caught a glimpse of Style’s notebook, which contained lyrics to a song entitled 'Two Ghosts.' A rabid Harry Styles fan zoomed in on the image, and that gave us a closer look at the lyrics. Although the picture is blurry, the lyrics that are legible suggest the song was written about Taylor Swift.

Two Ghosts.

Same lips, red. Same eyes, blue.

Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.

....

Tastes so sweet,looks so real, pic.twitter.com/tx85e9q2oA — nad . (@larreehismyhome) May 9, 2017

The lyrics appear to be as follows:

Same lips red, same eyes blue Same white shirt, couple more tattoos, But it's not you, and it's not me, Tastes so sweet, looks so real, Sounds like something that I used to feel, But I can't touch what I see We're not who we used to be, We're not who we used to be We're just two ghosts standing in

Fans immediately latched on to the lines, “Same lips red, same eyes blue”, and were convinced that Styles’s had to be talking about Taylor Swift – because who else in the world has red lips and blue eyes? In fairness, Taylor Swift does fit that description, and we like the idea of Styles finally paying tribute to his romance with the heartbreaking superstar.

Whatever the case, fans still long for the whirlwind romantic days of Haylor, and are happy to believe that 'Two Ghosts' is a song about Harry’s lost love. Even if the song is not about Taylor Swift, Harry Styles maybe a marketing genius, because fans will flock to buy his new album in search of the Taylor Swift Easter Eggs.

(Source: Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone)