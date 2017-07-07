Harry Styles may be taking the world by storm with his brilliant debut album, but the singer-songwriter will be taking on a much different role this summer when Dunkirk hits cinemas. The former One Direction star will play a part in Christopher Nolan's war drama and, as of yet we still know very little about Styles's role in the film.

While the more sceptical of social media users remain convinced that Styles's casting in the Christopher Nolan film is nothing more than a marketing technique (and a pretty genius one at that considering the singer's devoted fan base), a recent poster and the official cast list would suggest otherwise, indicating that the "Sign of The Times" singer will play a much bigger role in the film than previously suggested. Additionally, Styles has only appeared briefly in the Dunkirk trailers, and has remained silent in all of them, highlighting that Warner Bros aren't heavily relying on the singer's popularity to promote the film.

However, two brand new TV Spots for Dunkirk have surfaced online and Styles finally breaks his Dunkirk silence. The young heartthrob has a line in both trailers and his dialogue has sent the internet into a bit of a frenzy. The first trailer sees a passionate Harry Styles in character, pleading with Fionn Whitehead's Tommy. Check it out below:

It may only be a fleeting moment in the trailer but, if we're being honest, Harry Styles should definitely be this angry and passionate more often. We're looking forward to seeing this scene in Dunkirk, that's for sure.

The second TV spot features a less angry Styles eating with Whitehead, asking him what's wrong with his friend. Check it out below:

The Internet Can't Handle Harry Styles's Acting

If there's one thing you can be sure of, it's that Harry Styles's devoted fans will flock to theaters on opening day to see their favorite singer act his heart out in Dunkirk. With that in mind, you can probably imagine their reaction when these trailers hit the net. Many of Harry's more devoted fans were unable to cope with his lines of dialogue and many of them took to Twitter to post their reaction:

me, an intellectual: knows harry has several lines in dunkirk

also me when i hear harry speak lines in the dunkirk ad: pic.twitter.com/RUjRwYpbT1 — Why Larry Is Real (@WhyLarryIsReal) July 6, 2017

so harry said two lines in the dunkirk trailer and im already polishing an oscar to hand to him — sara (@thisbemesara) July 6, 2017

Harry's 2 lines in Dunkirk: "what's wrong with your friend?"

"somebodys gotta get off so the rest of us can live."



Oscars after watching: pic.twitter.com/4gzfsNxoZn — Hail(arry) (@hesforharry) July 6, 2017

*sees Harry Styles speak two lines in the new Dunkirk trailer* pic.twitter.com/ndWJAD5Ukl — Mackenzie Stuart (@Mackenzie_Stu) July 6, 2017

While we still know very little about Dunkirk, I have a feeling that Christopher Nolan is deliberately keeping the scale of Harry Styles's role under wraps. The cast list suggested that Styles will play a pretty big part in the film and, now that we've actually seen him in action, he's more than capable of doing so. Regardless of the size of his role, we're definitely looking forward to seeing more him in the film.

Are you excited to see Harry Styles in action when Dunkirk hits theaters on July 21st? Tell us in the comment section below.