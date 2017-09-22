Harry Styles has been incredibly busy lately, what with the release of his first solo album (his debut single "Sign of The Times" went straight to the top of the charts in 84 counties), not to mention making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed war epic, Dunkirk. Simply put: There isn't much that Harry Styles doesn't (and frankly can't) do. Despite continued stories and rumors about his love life appearing in the media, Styles has remained grounded and humble since the very beginning when he was discovered on The X Factor back in 2010. The "Sign Of The Times" singer has always been incredibly loving and supportive towards his fans, and he continued to spread that message of love this week.

The former One Directioner commenced his first solo tour on September 19 in San Francisco, and while on stage #HarryStyles showed his support for the #LGBTQ community in the best way possible. During a performance of "Woman," a fan threw a rainbow pride flag up onto the stage which landed at the singer's feet. Styles then picked up said flag and waved it around, inciting a positive response from the raucous crowd. If that wasn't enough to make your heart flutter, the 23-year-old then tied the flag to his microphone stand, where it remained for the rest of the set.

Styles' antics, whether on stage or off, are often a topic of media discussion, but as Ed Sheeran pointed out in a radio interview back in 2013, there is very little media coverage when the former boyband member does something nice and good-hearted (likely because it doesn't fit with the image that has been created for the singer by the press). However, that's certainly not the case here because the excited audience members who were attending the singer's opening show made sure that everyone heard about what Styles did with the flag and, as you can imagine, his supportive gesture was met with acclaim online. Following his concert many fans praised the singer for his continued support of the #gay community — check out some of the tweets below:

goodnight to this gif of harry twirling with the pride flag while performing woman on his tour only pic.twitter.com/5VlLMIY3FB — (@stylesfilm) September 20, 2017

i think people undermine how safe ur idol waving around a pride flag on stage can make u feel. thank u for being my safe place @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/E6OS8NTBlr — . (@lgbtqiaddie) September 20, 2017

proud and unapologetic pic.twitter.com/eDO8BFG8aI — Why Larry Is Real (@WhyLarryIsReal) September 20, 2017

I'm here for @Harry_Styles wearing floral suits, holding a rainbow flag, selling pink sweaters and "Treat People with Kindness" merch — Hannah H. (@hannah_esque) September 20, 2017

HARRY LOVES THE PRIDE FLAG — Nica (@Harry_ThighKink) September 21, 2017

Styles Repeated The Gesture The Following Night

While Styles' show of support towards the LGBTQ community may have started as an unplanned incident, the singer wasted no time in repeating history the following night, putting out a similar positive message for the next group of fans that attended his show. The second Harry Styles: Live on Tour concert took place in Los Angeles and, looking as handsome as ever in a blue floral suit, Styles serenaded his adoring fans with a rockier, edgier rendition of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

Like the previous night, an audience member had brought along a pride flag to the show, only this time Styles spied the rainbow colored sheet himself and headed over to the fan to specifically ask for it. The "Two Ghosts" singer then galloped around the stage with arguably more energy than the previous night, with the flag on display. Styles then once again attached the flag to his microphone stand.

Harry dancing on stage with an LGBTQ pride flag makes me feel safe. What a human being. Thank you. I love you so much @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/6sjEfrg6D6 — harryfanboy (@harryfanboyz) September 22, 2017

This is my cutie boy with his rainbow flag, and I think he is wonderful. pic.twitter.com/mzLIuwkYeD — i'll see harry;-195 (@sorridihar) September 21, 2017

WE GOT A PICTURE WITH HARRY'S FLAG ON STAGE!! HARRY TOUCHED RHIS FLAG pic.twitter.com/PNni0d93sq — madison (@classynarry) September 21, 2017

Why Styles's Actions Are More Important Than You Think

These tweets are just a few examples of how important it is for a person in Styles' position to be a positive role model for his fans and, as he has done many times before, the singer exceeded all of our expectations. While LGBTQ rights have come on significantly in recent years, there's still a lot of work to be done, but with people like Styles continuing to show their support for the cause, it will hopefully aid in the continuing fight for equality.

Styles isn't the only celebrity showing support for LGBTQ rights this month. 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn recently came out in an attempt to raise awareness for same-sex marriage legalization in Australia. Flynn was angered when the words "Vote no" appeared in the sky over Sydney and took to Instagram to post his thoughts on the matter, declaring himself LGBTQ in the process.

On a similar note, Demi Lovato was recently snapped holding hands with a woman while strolling through an amusement park, sparking rumors that Lovato might actually have a girlfriend. Lovato has been an avid supporter of LGBTQ rights in the past.

While his portrayal in the media would have you believe otherwise, Harry Styles appears to be one of the most gracious and grounded musicians around, and this latest spectacle is just one of the many reasons the young singer deserves to be applauded. A strong believer in treating people with kindness (that's actually written on his official tour merchandise), Styles has been a positive role model for his fans and an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community for many years.

To some, waving a flag might be a menial act, but to others (like the social media users above), it's everything. Styles waving the pride flag is his way of telling fans that it's okay to be proud of who they are, while simultaneously encouraging others to treat members of the LGBTQ community with respect, with kindness. Styles is quite literally waving the flag for LGBTQ rights and, in the current climate, that's exactly the kind of positive example that the world needs. I don't know about you, but I have fallen in love with him a little bit more after this. Bravo Harry, bravo.

