In the wake of the shocking New York Times exposé that unveiled decades of alleged sexual abuse, Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the production company that he himself helped to found.

In a statement issued by the company's board, it was declared in no uncertain terms that #HarveyWeinstein was no longer a part of the Weinstein Company:

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of the Weinstein Company—Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with the Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

The Weinstein Company — which has already lost almost half of its all-male board members after the allegations went public and Weinstein took an indefinite leave of absence — is also reportedly considering changing its name to something less synonymous with sexual abuse allegations. However, according to NBC, Weinstein's brother Bob is fighting this motion.

On Saturday, Lisa Bloom, a prominent women's rights lawyer who was representing Weinstein resigned among a flurry of criticism, including a damning statement from her own mother, the high-flying lawyer Gloria Allred:

"Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment."

Weinstein himself has not been silenced by the damning allegations — which include pressuring women into giving him massages and forcing a woman to watch him ejaculate into a plant pot. The disgraced 65-year-old has issued a variety of statements that dramatically oscillate in tone. In one statement the producer acknowledges that he is “trying to do better” and admitted that he “realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person.” In another, he accuses the New York Times of producing an article “saturated with false and defamatory evidence” based “mostly on hearsay accounts” and declares his intent to sue them with the help of attorney Charles Harder.

In the aftermath of the allegations and Weinstein's termination, celebrities have emerged in their droves to condemn the producer responsible for movies such as The King's Speech and The Artist .

Rose McGowan

This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence. pic.twitter.com/TrtRNiYfIT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017

Rose McGowan has personally accused Weinstein of hurting her when she worked alongside the producer while she was in her 20s.

Seth Rogan

I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 7, 2017

Seth Rogan stood up to lend his support to the women who had the courage to expose Weinstein and let them know they were believed.

James Gunn

If even 1/10th of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true (and I believe they are), then good fucking riddance. That shits gotta stop. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

And fuck you to anyone who knew about it and let him get away with it. The enabling also needs to end. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

The always candid James Gunn didn't mince his words when he targeted those who had helped to cover up the alleged abuse for so long and made it clear that abusers do not operate within a vacuum.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep in 'August: Osage County' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]

In a statement issued to the Huffington Post, Meryl Streep has publicly distanced herself from Weinstein, who she worked with on August: Osage County and The Iron Lady. The veteran actor and longterm champion of women's rights hailed the women who exposed Weinstein as "heroes":

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it. The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited will ultimately change the game."

Mark Ruffalo

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Mark Ruffalo has never held back on championing causes that he believes in, and the Harvey Weinstein case is no exception.

Patricia Arquette

You do know that even with Harvey admitting this STILL people don't believe them. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017

Patricia Arquette reminded us of the harsh reality that, even though Harvey Weinstein has essentially admitted the abuse by apologizing for his past actions, people are still reluctant to believe women who speak out.

