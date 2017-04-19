Do you remember back in 2014 when #Marvel announced they were bringing a #CaptainMarvel film to the #MCU? Well, while it seems like it has been a game of The Tortoise and the Hare, it looks like Marvel has finally nabbed themselves a director to bring #BrieLarson to the skies as Captain Marvel's titular heroine.

Announced back in June, Larson revealed that she would be playing the star-spangled Carol Danvers and since then hype has been high but the progress has been slow. Admittedly, Captain Marvel isn't scheduled until March 2019, however, we had expected finding a director to be the studio's No. 1 priority.

Marvel-lous News

Marvel had a veritable media circus at their headquarters for the first screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and journalists were also in for an unexpected treat. Screen Junkies was there at the proceedings alongside Ant-Man & The Wasp director Peyton Reed, who let slip that a Captain Marvel director had been "locked today." Reed was quickly hushed by executive producer Jeremy Latcham, however, does this mean we should expect an announcement soon?

Presumably Marvel is waiting for the media circus surrounding GotG to die down before unleashing Danvers on us all and giving the character the airtime she deserves. There were once rumors that Marvel's origin story was teased in Doctor Strange, which was a theory that no one really shot down. Elsewhere, we hoped that we could first see Danvers cameo in Guardians, but even with its five post-credit scenes, that all seems like a pipe dream.

While revealing the director is top of the agenda for Captain Marvel, could the #comicbook powerhouse do what they did with Larson's casting and wait until Comic-Con in the summer? With filming scheduled to start as early as spring 2018, as soon as the director is announced, it won't be long until the trickle of casting news and concept art comes pouring in; it certainly beats only knowing that the feature will star Larson and Stan Lee.

Girls On Film

Kevin Feige had previously stated that finding a female director was a must for Captain Marvel, presumably to follow in the footsteps of DC and Patty Jenkins with Wonder Woman. Last we heard, a shortlist including Niki Caro, Lorene Scafaria, Rebecca Thomas, and Lesli Linka Glatter was doing the rounds, so expect the choice to be one of the above.

In addition to a feminine presence behind the camera, Captain Marvel will also be female-first on the page. Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman and Inside Out's Meg LeFauve are tipped to pen the script.

As long as Reed wasn't leading us on a wild goose chase, this is sure to be the start of a flurry of news for Captain Marvel, so keep 'em peeled and look to the skies. You'd better watch out, Diana Prince, Carol Danvers has your crown in her sights!

