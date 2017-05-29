It's that time again. Peter Capaldi has announced that he's leaving Doctor Who, and one question is on the lips of every fan of the series: Who's next? Back in the 1970s, Tom Baker got the press excited about the idea of a female Doctor when he announced his own departure, and threw in best wishes for the next star, "whoever he or she may be." Ever since, news of a regeneration has always led to heated debate on whether it's time for a female Doctor.

Back in August 2015, Hayley Atwell — best known to superhero fans as the star of Marvel's #AgentCarter — declared that she'd love to step into the Time Lord's shoes. At Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in London, she revealed that she's changed her mind...

Hayley Atwell Has Another Star In Mind

Hayley Atwell told the crowds at #HVFF that she's reconsidered — and one reason is because she's interested in seeing what another actor could make of the part. She explained:

"I’m a big fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She plays the lead in Fleabag. There were talks of her being the next Doctor, and she’s so funny and eccentric and unique; she’d be great. I can’t really see anyone other than her playing it."

The last few months have seen intense speculation as to who the next Doctor could be, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a popular choice. In fact, at one point she was the bookies' joint favorite! The 31-year-old actress is best known for Fleabag, and was recommended by none other than former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan. Unfortunately for British fans, back in March she made a definitive statement on the matter, telling the Daily Express:

"I am not going to be the first female Doctor."

Instead, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's time is focused on another major science-fantasy role — she's acting beside Alden Ehrenreich in Lucasfilm's upcoming Han Solo movie! So I'm sorry, Hayley, it looks as though you won't get your wish.

As a fan of Hayley Atwell, I admit to being disappointed that she doesn't seem to be in the running for the first female Doctor. But who will the next Doctor be? Only time will tell; it always does...

Poll Do you think Hayley Atwell would make a good Doctor in 'Doctor Who'? Yes

No

(Source: Daily Express; Poll Image Credit: ABC)