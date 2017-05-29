With Peter Capaldi due to hang up his Sonic Screwdriver and leave Doctor Who after three years, the rumor mill has been awash with who could be the next Doctor. Fuel was then added to the fire when it was suggested that the BBC was looking to cast the best person for the job. Considering that the Master — currently played by the hilarious Michelle Gomez — has already undergone a gender swap on the show, a female Doctor isn't exactly a far-fetched idea.

Hayley Atwell has been a fan-favorite to replace Capaldi, proving her salt as the astounding Agent Peggy Carter. Many Whovians hoped that the cancellation of ABC's Conviction was perfect timing for the star to leap back across the pond and start filming. The actress herself was extremely vocal about her desire to obtain the highly-coveted role. Over time, it appears that the starlet has changed her mind.

Speaking at the Heroes an Villains Fanfest in London, Atwell stated that she didn't want the part anymore. However she did reiterate her respect and admiration for the longest running sci-fi show in the world, but being the next Doctor wasn't really for her. She did nominate fellow actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the part with great enthusiasm.

"No. It's just not my thing, but I really respect it. I'm a big fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, though. She plays the lead in Fleabag. There were talks of her being the next Doctor, and she's so funny and eccentric and unique; she'd be great. I can't really see anyone other than her playing it."

There have been other names batted around the park, including Olivia Coleman, Richard Ayoade and Tilda Swinton, with BBC veteran Kris Marshall tipped to take on the mantle of the iconic part.

Although with Gomez reportedly saying bon voyage with Capaldi, there is still a spot open for Missy when she regenerates. Perhaps Atwell would enjoy a slightly less scrupulous character than that of the comparatively conscientious Doctor? Only time will tell.

