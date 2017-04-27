We live in an age of nostalgia, where Hollywood is fascinated with revisiting the iconic properties of the past. Now, Sony's finally set a date for one exciting reboot — Masters of the Universe! With Star Wars moving away from Christmas releases, Sony has swooped in and set the Masters of the Universe release date for December 18th, 2019.

What Do We Know?

Everything old is truly new again. Which '80s children can forget the adventures of He-Man and his mighty allies, the Masters of the Universe? Created by Mattel in the early 1980s, the Masters of the Universe was one of the most popular action figure ranges of its day, supported by a much-loved animated series. Each episode ended with an attempt at presenting a child-friendly moral lesson in a way that was so very, very '80s!

The movie's been in the works for a long time, with Joseph "McG" McGinty booked as director. Sony's been working on a script for years, with Jeff Wadlow completing one back in 2014, Christopher Yost briefly in the picture, and most recently Alex Litvak and Mike Finch. According to Entertainment Weekly, another script is currently being worked on by David S. Goyer (Blade, Man Of Steel, The Dark Knight). In a surprise twist, EW is also reporting that McG — who seemed so very passionate about the film — has moved on, and Sony is currently meeting with prospective directors.

What Does This Mean For The Film's Future?

He-Man goes to war! [Credit: DC Comics]

Let's be clear: this means we can discount most of what we already knew. McG had indicated his film would be inspired by Game of Thrones and Guardians of the Galaxy, but we can't assume Goyer's redraft will be as well.

However, we can safely assume it's no coincidence Sony has just announced a release date for Masters of the Universe only days after they signed up a deal on a new TV series of The Wheel of Time. The success of Game of Thrones has clearly proved to Sony that the fantasy genre has real potential, and they're keen to explore this.

See also:

Right now, we know precious little about Masters of the Universe. With McG departing and a new script in the works, all we can safely assume is that Sony is desperately hoping that the 2019 film will be the launch of a whole new franchise. As a child of the 1980s, I have to say — I dearly hope they're right!

Poll Are you excited for a 'Masters of the Universe' movie? Yes

No

(Source: Entertainment Weekly; Poll Image Credit: Mattel)