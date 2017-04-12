There're no "stones" about it, #ThorRagnorak will bring us one closer to Thanos, the Infinity Gauntlet, and 2019's Avengers: Infinity War. While it was certainly a colorful first trailer for Ragnarok, it was hard to miss the scenes of mass destruction and the fall of Norse stronghold Asgard.

Asgard's remodeling may have something to do with the use of the word "Ragnarok," meaning "Twilight of the Gods," a.k.a. really bad news. It isn't too hard to put two and two together and figure out that #CateBlanchett's #Hela will be the one to bring the house down, but what in the galaxy could cause such an event?

Soul Destroying

Early in the trailer, we see a bedraggled Hela destroying Thor's mighty hammer Mjölnir — notice that she looks a little worse for wear. Later, we see a pristine Hela standing in front of Asgard and sporting her thorny crown. While some think that Hela undergoes a revamp before she takes on Asgard, could her dressing down come after her big attack? It is hard to pinpoint the timeline, thanks to clever editing, but the fall of Asgard could easily come before Mjölnir's destruction. It is certainly one way to start the film off with a bang.

We have already seen the power of the Infinity Stones, just like when Power Stone tore through the pink-skinned Carina and destroyed the Collector's Lair in Guardians of the Galaxy. From the comic books, we already know that the Soul Stone physically feeds on souls; if you were Hela holding the Soul Stone, expect it to take quite the toll on you.

Come On Baby Light My Fire

The trailer clearly shows a wave of fire power pouring from the center of Asgard, begging the question, what could've caused it? Remember that the trailer opens with #ChrisHemsworth's Thor dangling literally by chains in an unknown location. Viewers are guessing that Thor is hanging out in Muspelheim, one of the nine Norse realms. Muspelheim is a place of torture and pain, becoming the literal version of Hell for Asgardians. We guess that Muspelheim will appear at some point during the film, thanks to released concept art from Comic-Con.

The name Ragnarok has already tricked comic book readers into thinking that Taika David Waititi's film will follow the 1978 storyline of the same name. However, with Waititi already folding in elements from "Planet Hulk," will he also throw in another well-known Thoryline for adaptation?

In the #comicbook, Thor met horned demo Surtur, who was conveniently the lord of Muspelheim. Surtur ironically possessed a weapon known as the Twilight Sword (no, not Zelda), which could cause the death of an entire galaxy and rain fire on Asgard. Unsurprisingly, Surtur wanted to use the sword to bring around Ragnarok, but it was eventually stolen by Hela.

That could simply be the way in which the story goes, but if you swap the weapon Twilight Sword for Infinity Stone, you have a great way to tie together comic book mythology, the #MCU, and in particular, the final piece of the #InfinityWar puzzle. That being said, it could really just be Surtur's flaming blade that destroys Thor's family homestead.

Don't expect answers anytime soon though; we have a long way to go until we find out more about the final Infinity Stone or Hela's plans for our #superhero Thor. One thing is for sure though, when heading into Infinity War, Hela certainly won't be holding the Soul Stone at the end of Ragnarok — cue another lackluster Josh Brolin cameo.

