He may have lost Mjolnir, but I think it's official: the Fates are smiling down upon Thor: Ragnarok! If you've been keeping an eye on social media, you'll have noticed that the Internet is abuzz with excitement and speculation for the final instalment in Thor's trilogy. But now, we've got an idea of just how excited the world really is for the god of thunder's third outing — because that first trailer is officially a record-breaker!

Check out the Stats!

Yes. It might be the best @MarvelStudios trailer ever. https://t.co/6QS5CwMKqb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2017

It looks as though #JamesGunn called it. In just 24 hours, the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has been viewed 136 million times. Let me put that in perspective; Marvel's previous record-holder was Captain America: Civil War, viewed 94 million times in its first 24 hours. The eagerly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer was viewed 81 million times in the same period. If trailer views are anything to go by, Thor: Ragnarok looks set to be the most-anticipated Marvel movie of all time.

But it gets even better than that. Let's up the scale a little, and look at the House of Mouse as a whole. Disney's previous record-holder was Beauty and the Beast, which achieved an astounding 127.6 million views in its first 24 hours. Yup, Thor: Ragnarok has actually beaten Emma Watson and Dan Stevens's "Tale as Old as Time." You can officially consider my mind to be as blown as Thor's was when Hela crushed Mjolnir!

The World Has Changed!

As impressive as this may be, it's worth noting that there's a major cultural change going on. If you rank trailers for the top 10 viewed in 24 hours, here are the winners:

— released March 31st, 2017, viewed 197 million times The Fate of the Furious — released December 11th, 2016, viewed 139 million times

— released April 10th, 2017, viewed 136 million times Beauty and the Beast — released November 14th, 2016, viewed 127.6 million times

— released September 13th, 2016, viewed 114 million times Star Wars: The Force Awakens — released October 19th, 2015, viewed 112 million times

— released March 10th, 2016, viewed 94.7 million times Transformers: The Last Knight — released December 5th, 2016, viewed 93.6 million times

— released May 23rd, 2016, viewed 91.4 million times Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — released December 3rd, 2016, viewed 81 million times

Another in the top ten! [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It's an impressive list, and Disney will be delighted; Marvel takes up three of the top 10 slots, and I'm sure the imminent trailer for The Last Jedi is about to smash the Lucasfilm record set by The Force Awakens. But notice that the bulk of these trailers were released in late 2016 or early 2017. Fan culture has clearly changed; we now consume trailers digitally, through social media.

That means you can only really do like-for-like comparisons in the short-to-medium term, so you can't compare Thor: Ragnarok to the rest of the #MCU. What you can note, though, is that no movies in the DCEU make the top 10 (sorry, Justice League) — and incredibly, there seems to be more interest and enthusiasm for Thor: Ragnarok than for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or Spider-Man: Homecoming!

It seems the End of Days is an exciting prospect for superhero fans — moreso than even fan-favorites like the Guardians of the Galaxy or everybody's favorite Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man! Surprisingly, Taika Waititi remains humble; told that he'd won the Internet, Waititi's response was simple:

Well my competition was an airline beating the shit out of a customer so it wasn't that hard. But thank you for watching. https://t.co/TC8b01JWns — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 11, 2017

