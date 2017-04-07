Ever since it was first announced that Dame Helen Mirren would be joining the cast of Fast 8 a.k.a The Fate of the Furious, we've been busy merrily imagining one of our favorite Brits speeding through the streets behind the wheel.

While unfortunately those dreams were dashed a few months back when we learned she wouldn't be driving in the movie, we were intrigued by the reveal that she would be joining #TheFateoftheFuriouscast as Magdalene Shaw, a.k.a the mother of previous Fast villains, Owen and Deckard. And now for the first time we've got our first glimpse of Mirren as Magdalene in the film.

It seems like Dame Helen has toned her regular Received Pronunciation accent down to a more Jason Statham-esque London/cockney accent for the role as momma Shaw, and it is delightful. Mirren appears twice in the quick TV spot, first asking Dom "and why do I think you're about to suggest something very wicked, Mr. Toretto?" and then later playfully slapping son, Deckard, telling him "there's my boy."

Despite her delightful leopard print top and bright red lipstick, It remains to be seen whether Magdalene Shaw is a villainous character or not, especially given that she seems to be meeting with both Dom and Deckard whose allegiances in #TheFateoftheFurious seem murky. From a fan point of view, I've got to say all my fingers are crossed she's one of the good guys because I'd love to see her return in future films.

Read the The Fate of the Furious plot below:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game — and the rest of the crew has been exonerated — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

The Fate of the Furious speeds into theaters on April 14.