Just as I was about to walk out of the office for the day, Hellboy creator #MikeMignola had to go and drop a bomb on his official Facebook page: Another Hellboy movie is heading our way. No, really. The twist is it isn't the #Hellboy3 for which we'd been hoping, but a complete reboot.

Here's where it gets interesting: It will star #DavidHarbour of Stranger Things and be directed by Neil Marshall, whom some of you might know for helming quite a few episodes of Game of Thrones.

Mike Mignola's Facebook page

Now, I have to caution you: This will be without #GuillermodelToro and without #RonPerlman. A few months ago, Guillermo del Toro said that Hellboy 3 was officially dead—but that doesn't mean that another Hellboy movie or reboot was out of the question with someone other than him. THR is reporting that Millennium will be the studio handling the reboot. They're currently in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, who hold the rights.

Harbour is a hot commodity in the comic book movie world lately. Some of you might remember he was one of the names being tossed around as a frontrunner to play Cable in Deadpool 2. Obviously, that role eventually went to Josh Brolin, but it very well could have been a matter of him passing on that to take this role instead. We simply don't know, but it's something interesting enough to note.

David Harbour in 'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]

If that's the case, I'm into it. David Harbour is a great choice for the role. While no one can quite replace the inimitable Perlman, I think Harbour would knock it out of the park in his own way.

We're finally getting our cigar-smoking hero back on the big screen, after all.