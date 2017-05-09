The shock news that horned Anung Un Rama will come lumbering out of the fires of hell for a third live-action #Hellboy film came as quite a shock. Although neither #RonPerlman nor #GuillermodelToro will be involved, The Descent's Neil Marshall will direct and Stranger Things actor David Harbour will be playing the titular Hellboy.

While we don't know how far along proceedings are yet, the news just keeps coming. Hellboy now has an official title and has also attached an impressive team of scriptwriters to bring us an R-rated reimagining of the source.

A Bloody Good Time

With the previous films being simply titled Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Marshall's film will be called Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

On writing duties are Hellboy creator #MikeMignola himself, in addition to acclaimed writers Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden. So, what's in a name? While Rise of the Blood Queen isn't a direct tie to Mignola's #comicbook series, one such character was known as the Queen of Blood and appeared in the "Wild Hunt" story arc.

Fitting with the R-rating, Nimue, a.k.a. the Queen of Blood was resurrected with the blood from an entire village of innocent bystanders. She ditched her title as Queen of the Witches and instead became the Goddess of War, possessed by the Ogdru Jahad — a species of dragon that was set to bring about the end of the world. It would certainly be an odd storyline to bring to film as it is not one of the best-known Hellboy stories, however, it could be a suitable jumping off point. The name Blood Queen also summons up images of vampires, whom Hellboy has locked horns with on several occasions, so could he instead be battling Nosferatu?

It is unknown whether the script will follow the "Wild Hunt" or if it will be a completely different imagining, but with Mignola on board, expect it to be a faithful tribute to the franchise. Whichever way Marshall takes the film, expect the bloodflow to fulfill the R-rating. There is currently no release date for Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, but with the first two films gathering a cult following, the remake should be riding on the coattails of hype surrounding the franchise. There is no doubt that Harbour will be preparing his stone fist to sucker punch his way back into cinemas for the first time since 2008.

Check out the trailer for the original Hellboy and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Are you excited for the Hellboy reboot? Yes - I can't wait, it will be great

No - just give me Perlman and Del Toro back

I'll wait until I know more

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)