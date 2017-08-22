Henry Cavill stepped into the role of Superman in the 2013 film, Man of Steel, and has been a highlight of the established DCEU. Cavill’s presence on screen is undeniable, but it's his offscreen persona on social media that has endeared him to fans. After his hilarious response to the debacle of “Mustache-gate”, the excitement has been growing for him rise from the grave in Justice League, which premieres in a few short months.

Recently, the owner of the social networking app, Vero, shared an image of #HenryCavill in his Superman suit from the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which showcased the actor’s impressive physique:

The picture shows billionaire Ayman Hariri standing next to Cavill, who is holding one of the rarest comic books on the planet, Action Comics #1. The comic was first published in 1938, and is the first appearance of #Superman. While it may not look impressive, the comic is highly coveted, and the last near mint copy sold at auction for $3.2 million in 2014.

The copy of Action Comics #1 that Cavill is posing with holds a grade of 9.0 from the CGC (Certified Guaranty Company), which is described as “very fine/near mint”. While a GGC grade of 9.0 might not seem like a pristine rating, rest assured, this copy is worth millions of dollars. Apart from the grading, Cavill is holding a piece of history, and the genesis of the source material that rocketed him into stardom 79 years after it was first published.

Beyond the fact that Cavill is holding a million-dollar comic, he is filling out his Superman suit like a champ. Granted, he's clearly wearing a padded muscle suit under the costume (as all superheroes in spandex wear), but even with that, he's ripped. It’s obvious that Cavill has been in great shape for a while, but the suit perfectly accents his physique, and it looks like #Superman himself has leapt off the page to spread truth, justice, and the American way – even if Cavill happens to be British.

Cavill is slated to appear in the #DCEU's Justice League in November, but the mystery sounding his role in the film still has fans scratching their heads. Based on certain marketing material, we know Superman will rise from the dead, but we don’t know when he will be making his appearance in the film, or how.

At the end of the #JusticeLeague San Diego Comic-Con 2017 trailer, fans were teased with the appearance of someone, but the verdict was out on whether it was Superman or Green Lantern. With less than three months until the premiere of Justice League, more details about Cavill’s role in the film will be released. Hopefully, Superman will join forces with Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman to take down Steppenwolf, but we will have to wait to find out.

Make sure you catch Justice League when it hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

