For a lot of fans, a show is defined by how strong its villain is. That becomes quite tricky for a show like Gotham, the plot of which revolves around a vast rogues gallery, constantly challenging the writers to show all sides of the antagonists. Still, Fox's #Gotham has done quite well in familiarizing us with all the foes in the Batman mythos. Now in its fourth season, the show is certainly going to be kicking things up a notch as we finally get to see #Batman's origin story — and for that, the writers are bringing some of the biggest, baddest villains out to play.

The Rise Of The Villains

Speaking with Comicbook.com, co-executive producer and writer Bryan Wynbrandt revealed all the major villains heading our way this season:

"You kind of got them all. We've got Ra's on the scene. Obviously we have Sofia Falcone coming to town. We've got Professor Pyg. Zsasz is going to play a big role in these first 11. I will say Lee Thompkins returning to town is going to be a really transformative part of the season in terms of one character really taking a stronger turn. [...] It is worth teasing that Thompkins is going to mix it up in the underworld. She's going to cross paths with Grundy and with Ed Nygma and there's a very fun sort of unexpected alliance that's formed there."

Those are some big names the producer has dropped. League of Shadows head honcho, Ra's Al-Ghul is going to make his return to the show. Michael Cerveris will get the chance to play the first live-action version of Professor Pyg. The hit-man with a penchant for knives, Victor Zsasz, will also be returning to Gotham's seedy underbelly. And of course, all our old faves will continue to menace Gotham, with Catwoman, Penguin, The Riddler, Solomon Grundy, Tabitha and more set to reprise their roles in Season 4.

The show will finally feature Scarecrow in a big way after his single appearance in Gotham's freshman year. Teen Wolf's Crystal Reed will be bringing Sofia Falcone to life for the first time, and Professor Pyg will be a major force right from his first appearance on the show. Wynbrandt also added:

"Then we do have Jerome coming back. We do have Ra's as a character and Poison Ivy. Those are sort of the big headlines in terms of villains."

Although it's no surprise that fan-favorite Jerome is coming back this season, it is interesting that the EP talked about Poison Ivy being one of the "big headlines in terms of villains." While Ivy has certainly been a joy to watch on Gotham so far, she's hasn't reached the point of being a full-fledged villain, meaning that perhaps this will be the year that Ivy finally embraces her role as one of Gotham's most fearsome women.

In all honesty, Gotham's line-up has never looked better. The show has really come into its own with a renewed focus on storylines and character development. So far, Season 4 has proven why this #DC show deserves its spot among the best comic-book based TV series right now.

