There are many alliances on HBO's Game Of Thrones. From the allegiance that House Frey pledged to House Lannister, or the alliance between House Tyrell and House Lannister, it appears that one cannot make it in Westeros without having valuable (and often, rich) acquaintances. However, for years there has been one union that fans of the hit series have yearned for but it has never come to fruition.

As I'm sure you guessed, fans want a union between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. But not only does this union not exist, the two have never even met! While Jon has been busy taking on the undead and protecting the Wall, Daenerys conquered Essos, liberated the Slaves in Slavers Bay (now known as the Bay of Dragons) and formed an army to take back what she believes to be hers.

While the two have proven themselves capable of defeating the odds, they've never communicated and we're not even sure if they're aware of each other's existence. While there's no doubt that the two would make a good match, romantically or politically, the Season 6 finale revealed Jon Snow's true mother to be Lyanna Stark and his father to be Rhaegar Targaryen. This means that Jon is technically Daenerys's nephew. However, as gross as that may sound, incest is part of life in Westeros and the Targaryen's are more famous for it than anyone (sorry Cersei and Jaime), so the pairing is still a very likely possibility.

However, you need theorize no more because, after six seasons and 61 episodes, it appears that these two forces of nature are set to collide. The Season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones started laying the groundwork for Daenerys Targaryen to finally meet Jon Snow. Did you catch it? If you didn't, fear not, we've got you covered.

Jon Needs Dragonglass To Defeat The White Walkers

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

During the Winterfell scenes in the Season 7 premiere, Jon Snow told the maesters of the North that they need to find out all there is to know about dragonglass. Why? If you remember back to Season 3, it was revealed dragonglass can kill a White Walker, so the former Lord Commander wants to gather as much of it as he can for when the White Walkers come calling. Considering the rarity of Dragonglass, Jon's search for it sounds like a longshot, but that isn't necessarily the case.

Sam Discovered Something Shocking

When Game Of Thrones took us back to Oldtown, viewers saw Samwell Tarly doing some serious research in the hopes of becoming a fully qualified maester. In addition to this, he was searching for something useful that could help Jon in the war between the living and the dead. In one of the books from the restricted area of the library, Sam found a map of Dragonstone and, to his amazement, he discovered that there is a large layer of Dragonglass beneath the island's surface. Sam excitedly picked up a quill and paper, hoping to relay this information back to Jon.

Daenerys Just Arrived In Dragonstone

While Dragonstone hasn't been featured on the show since Stannis Baratheon's short-lived stint, the Season 7 premiere episode concluded with Daenerys Targayen's arrival on Westerosi shores. And the Mother of Dragons didn't arrive on any old Westerosi shore, she arrived on Dragonstone. The Khaleesi of the Dothraki entered the dark hall, disposed of the Baratheon banners and took her rightful place at the head of the large table (just like Stannis years before her). Daenerys is ready to claim the throne.

However, as I'm sure you've pieced together by now, when Jon receives Sam's message about Dragonstone being full of Dragonglass, the King in the North will likely ride for Dragonstone to meet with the Mother of Dragons and ask her for help in defeating the army of the undead. While Daenerys desperately wants her throne, there won't be a throne to take if the white walkers claim Westeros as their own.

With a meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally on the cards, the writers of Game Of Thrones are starting to set in motion the final chapter of the hit HBO fantasy drama. As we saw at the beginning of the episode, the Night King and his army are on the way so new alliances will, indeed, need to be forged for our protagonists to stand a chance at survival.

