Thomas Dekker has been a regular presence on our TV screens for over a decade. He is is undoubtedly best known for his breakout roles on Heroes and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, as well as his leading role on The CW's short-lived fantasy series The Secret Circle. And now, the 29-year-old actor has officially come out as gay.

Posting a touching message on social media, Dekker opened up about his sexuality, and his feelings about using his public platform to come out. Check out the message below:

Speaking about his decision, Dekker wrote that he decided to come out because a "prominent gay man" had used an award acceptance speech to "out" him, without actually referencing the actor by name.

He further commented that while he was proud of who he was and never actually hid anything from the press, he had never officially come out before. Thus, he was glad to use the opportunity to spread a positive message to his followers:

"I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not "officially" until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. "I'm gay". Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal. Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing. For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into."

Dekker on 'Heroes' with Hayden Panettiere. [Credit: NBC]

While not mentioning the person by name, Dekker was referring to #Heroes executive producer Bryan Fuller, who was the recipient of the Outfest Achievement Award on July 6. During his speech, Fuller spoke about his time on Heroes, commenting:

"I had a brief stint on Heroes where the gay character was ‘hetwashed’ after the actor’s management threatened to pull him from the show if he — the character, not the actor — were gay. The character became straight and the actor came out as gay..."

While there had been controversy surrounding Dekker's character on Heroes, the actor spoke about it in a MySpace bulletin back in 2007, reminding everyone that he had played gay characters before and that what transpired on Heroes was "far more complicated than anyone being ‘afraid’ to make Zach homosexual.”

In his recent open letter, Dekker actually thanked Fuller for presenting him with this opportunity to speak about his sexuality, revealing that he is newly married, and that he and his husband tied the knot in April:

"While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier."

After sharing the message on both Instagram and Twitter, Dekker was flooded with supportive messages from fans and friends, many of whom congratulated him and his husband on their marriage. And allow me to take this opportunity to do the same. Congratulations to Dekker on his bravery. We wish him all the best in the future!

(Source: People, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter)