Vanessa Hudgens and Ashely Tisdale’s roles in High School Musical rocketed them to stardom 2006, and since then, they have both had very successful careers. Hudgens has appeared in such films as Sucker Punch and Spring Breakers, and was the star of NBC’s Powerless, which was cancelled too soon. Tisdale has flourished in the realm of TV, with several live-action and voice over-roles.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashely Tisdale have come a long way since their Disney Channel days, and they have amassed an impressive following on social media. The two actresses have remained best friends since their roles in #HighSchoolMusical, and often post their reunions on Instagram, to the delight of their many fans.

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Twerk Poolside In NSFW Instagram Posts

#VanessaHudgens and #AshleyTisdale recently came together for a girl’s weekend of fun and frivolity, which led to several Instagram posts of the two twerking poolside with their friends. The posts caught fire on social media, and the videos have racked up over 2 million views.

Both actresses posted separate videos on their Instagram accounts, but both capture the Hudgens and Tisdale – with friends Laura New, GG Magree, and Vanessa’s sister Stella Hudgens – dancing their hearts out to remix of Andhim's song, "Boy Boy Boy". Fans went crazy in the comments section, praising the actresses for their friendship — but mostly, they repeated the term “squad goals” ad infinitum.

The ladies concluded their posts with a group picture shared by Vanessa Hudgens, which includes the caption: “6 bottles of whispering angel in...”. It’s fair to say that six bottles of imported wine would have us all twerking poolside.

Vanessa Hudgen's And Ashley Tisdale's Friendship

When the two aren’t dancing poolside, Hudgens and Tisdale are inseparable, and have maintained a strong friendship for over a decade. Vanessa Hudgens recently hosted the Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris, and Ashley Tisdale was right by her side showing her support.

On the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards, Hudgens was asked what her favorite memory with Ashely Tisdale is, and her answer made all their fans melt:

"Probably just fly around the entire world with her. I mean, we were on our High School Musical press tour, and being in a G-5 we're, like, I'm going to have a G-5 one day and I'm going to cover it in Louis Vuitton print and it's going to be gorgeous.”

We don’t know if Hudgens or Tisdale ever fulfilled their dreams of purchasing a Louis Vuitton-clad G-5, but they have acquired a life-long friendship, and that is priceless.The two made High School Musical fan's dream come true in January 2017, when they sang their first duet together on Ashley Tisdale’s YouTube channel. The video went viral, and has accumulated over 20 million views.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashely Tisdale have inspired an entire generation of fans, who have followed them for years. The two continue to entertain millions, and their friendship is a huge part of their appeal. And remember, while twerking poolside may not be the most honored of pastimes, it’s just best friends blowing off steam over a long Memorial Day weekend.

(Source: E! News)