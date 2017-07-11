Hilary Duff might be moving on to bigger and better things these days, but she will always be Lizzie McGuire to us. The 29-year-old former Disney Channel star may have outgrown the role for quite some time, but she's still embracing her time on the show, even poking fun at her wand-waving promo and unearthed outtakes.

#HilaryDuff recently spent time at BuzzFeed to play Truth or Dare with her #Younger co-star, Sutton Foster. Duff was dared to recreate the Disney Channel mouse ear promo with the wand. The iconic promos — which were a staple for Disney Channel stars — involved waving a wand in the shape of invisible mouse ears, which would then be digitally added in post-production. The task seemed simple but apparently required a lot of patience and finesse.

Before recreating the promo, Duff gave some insight into the original promo outtakes that recently went viral:

"It’s so ridiculous. It’s so funny though. So we had to do the thing and then they put it in CGI, the mouse ears. And then they made us do it like 900 times. And I think I like lost all personality at that point. Plus, I was, like, a pubescent teen — I was like, What are they making me do, this is invisible! But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!"

However, the Lizzie McGuire alum seems to have recovered from the event, and she now considers the videos funny:

"[I had been doing it] all day! I think I had shot the beginning of Lizzie McGuire with all those bouncy balls, and I was like, What is this-last minute thing? It’s so good. It’s, like, Hilary with a lot of attitude. Like, What are they making me do? But now I’m happy to do it, because that was hilarious."

So of course when doing her part to re-create the moment through Buzzfeed's Truth of Dare, Duff channeled her pre-teen self and went with the unenthusiastic wand waving, which could not have been more perfect:

Hilary Duff can currently be seen on the fourth season of Younger which is currently airing every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land!

(Source: Buzzfeed)