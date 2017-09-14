It seems that there's no-one left who doesn't watch Game of Thrones. Anyone needing proof of that can just check out Hillary Clinton's new memoir, What Happened, in which she reflects on how she lost the 2016 presidential race — and how she often felt like Cersei Lannister.

The popular politician was a favorite to win last year's election with most polls indicating that she would, in fact, become the next President of the United States. However the outcome, as we all know, was very different. Hillary Clinton lost to wild-card Republican Candidate #DonaldTrump, in what many called the most divisive election in American history. What Happened, Clinton's new book — which she's currently out promoting — is her take on her defeat: why she lost, how she felt and what made her relate to the Westerosi queen.

In her book, Clinton describes how she felt after Trump's demand for her to be jailed rallied his supporters to take up an aggressive stance against her, stating:

"Crowds at Trump rallies called for my improsonment more times than I can count. They shouted, 'Guilty! Guilty!' like the relegious zealots in 'Game of Thrones' chanting 'Shame! Shame!' while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep."

The scene that Hillary is describing in her book takes place in Season 6's "Mother's Mercy", and sees Cersei forced to walk — naked with her hair shorn off — from her prison cell to her palace, while the peasants and religious zealots hurl insults and all manner of filth at the disgraced queen.

Clinton's remarks in her book are certainly very interesting. Cersei, despite loving her children and brother (way, waaaay too much), is shown to be a cruel, selfish, and vindictive character.

#CerseiLannister is a very divisive person in pop culture, and her power hungry and incestuous ways are certainly hard to swallow, but Clinton's use of the Thrones character goes to show how she sympathizes with one aspect of the Cersei's life. And while may not seem to be much in common between #HillaryClinton and Cersei Lannister (you know, apart from them wanting to be the ruler of a country, both having short, blond hair and coming from well-known families), Clinton's use of the #GameofThrones character as a way to point out the injustice she faced is certainly a strange, but intriguing choice to make.

"Power is power."



While it's true that Cersei is a murderous tyrant, her lust for power may easily have stemmed from being born in a misogynistic society. Throughout her life, Cersei was forced into the role of a daughter then wife then mother, roles that have no real power in the kingdom. And so, while her methods are certainly vile, we can understand why she is motivated to behave this way.

Cersei's no-holes-barred strategy made her a target, which she no doubt deserves to be. But it's easy to see how Clinton identified with the feeling of being put in one role, as she too was "shamed" for all manner of things — for not smiling enough, for smiling too much, for her past policies (truthful, though out of context), and for colluding with Russia (unfounded propaganda). Considering that Trump called for Clinton's arrest many times during his campaign, we can see how the humiliation of this might be similar to being shamed in the streets, as Cersei was.

Regardless of however many of us feel about Hillary Clinton (or Cersei for the matter), there are certainly parallels between the two that exist with regards to their treatment by masses. Still, like the Game of Thrones character, the way we look at Hillary Clinton is subjective to each one of us. And while most of us would rather be Dany or Jon than the icy Lannister, it's nice to know that there are some people who find and resonate with the humanity in Cersei.

Tell us in the comments: How do you feel about Hillary Clinton's "stark" words?

(Source: Variety)