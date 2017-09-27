After years of a rumored sequel, could the Sanderson sisters finally reunite for another Hocus Pocus installment? It sure seems that way according to the movie's screenwriter, Mick Garris.

The beloved 1993 movie follows the tale of three centuries-old witches in Salem who are accidentally resurrected by a teenager hundreds of years after their death, and they go out into the town ready to prey on the souls of children. The film in no way was considered critically acclaimed but over time it became a cult classic due to the yearly #TV airings around the Halloween season. Many fans make it a tradition to view Hocus Pocus each October and as the cult-following started to grow, so did the interest in a sequel.

The film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the three Sanderson sisters and they have expressed interest in reprising their roles. There have been rumors of a film sequel in the last few years but Garris is now pointing at the idea that a TV sequel may indeed be on the way, although he is not involved in the project. He expressed his thoughts on the original film's legacy and shared news on the possible sequel:

"Generation after generation, it's kind of remarkable and fantastic to have something brought to the screen like that and to have it embraced generation after generation. Everybody I meet, it's either their daughters or their own favorite movie and it's incredibly exciting. There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven't been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead."

Garris was also asked about the original cast returning, especially those of the witch variety:

"I think they are, yeah, I think they are. If they don't do that I think it would be a big mistake because all three of them are still so incredibly potent and powerful and great performers and who else can recreate those characters?"

The news of a possible sequel also brings up the long-running debate regarding reboots and revivals. Do we really need another installment two decades after the original? It would be a difficult task in living up to the original and it seems like a risk tarnishing the legacy. It could only work if the originals return, as Garris said, nobody could recreate those roles. We know that Vinessa Shaw would probably be game for reprising her role as Allison after her Hocus Pocus-themed pregnancy announcement this summer. Will we see the Black Flame Candle lit once more? Time will tell.

For now, enjoy the upcoming airings of Hocus Pocus throughout October on the Disney Channel and Freeform!

