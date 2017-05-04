Tits, teeth, and torture, that is pretty much how you would describe #HBO's #GameofThrones. Adapting the gratuitous violence and nudity of #GeorgeRRMartin's books, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are known for chucking the odd wiener our way over the past six seasons. As we are on the cusp of Season 7, expect to see more full-frontals than a trip to of Littlefinger's brothels.

With the likes of Emilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, and Carice van Houten bearing all, the show has a strip off or ship out stance on nudity. However, of all the people you wouldn't expect to wander into a scene nude, Kristian Nairn's gentle giant Hodor was not one of them.

Hold The Door (And Something Else)

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Remembering way back to Season 1, the scene in question came in Episode 8, "The Pointy End." Hodor certainly showed us his pointy end when interrupting Isaac Hempstead Wright's Bran and Natalia Tena's Osha mid-conversation. It appears that it wasn't just a shock to the audience, and Nairn told the Belfast Telegraph about his two "hardest" scenes to film:

“Obviously the death scene and the nude scene, which was probably the most traumatic day of my life. I never thought I would be parading round Carryduff in the nip without being arrested at least!"

For those wondering if we got an eyeful of actual Nairn, fear not, it seems that Hodor had a helping hand on that cold day:

“I had added layers of humiliation — we had this massive prosthetic and it had to be attached to my body with glue and it's actually glued into your own region. That did not come out quickly, I'm telling you! I felt sorry for the make-up girl — these things you suffer for your art! That was one of the worst and funniest experiences.”

It doesn't sound like Nairn will be whipping it out again anytime soon, but he wouldn't get a chance to anyway. The one-word bumbler tragically bowed out of the show in Season 6 when he sacrificed himself to save Bran from an onslaught of wights. I wouldn't worry too much though, Nairn has plenty of work as a DJ and even had his own "Rave of Thrones" tour to keep him occupied.

Interestingly, Nairn's inclusion in some promo shots for Season 7 rekindled the hope that Hodor could walk among the living again, but the chances of his return are slim to nil. Who knows though, come Season 8 we could have a White Walker Hodor flopping his chap around atop the Wall as a salute to Jon Snow — possible, not probably.

Check out a brief trailer for Season 7 and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Would you go nude for a scene? No - no way in hell

Yes - there is no shame

Perhaps - but only for the right money

(Source: The Belfast Telegraph)