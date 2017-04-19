Fans of Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor from #GameOfThrones, know that the 41-year-old is famous for a lot more than carrying Isaac Hempstead Wright around in a backpack for five and a half years. Especially devoted fans know that Nairn is not only an actor, but a successful DJ and electronic music producer. And superfans know that even before that, the 6'10" Northern Irishman got his start doing drag shows at the Kremlin Nightclub. Now, it seems like this seasoned entertainer is considering adding yet another field to his resume: politics.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Nairn reiterated his opinion about Northern Ireland's failure to pass an equal marriage act for the gay community, which he had previously dubbed "a disgrace":

"I really don't understand why we're the only little enclave of the country that can't do it. I hope that we can come into line with the rest of Europe and the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland... There's so much other horrible s*** happening in the world at the minute, I think it's the least of their worries. I think we need to get it sorted out as soon as possible.

And who will be the one to help sort it out? Nairn admits he's considered the idea of running for office himself in order to help bring equality and gay rights to the forefront of the political discussion in Northern Ireland:

"Of course I have had thoughts about going into politics. I certainly don't mean now, definitely not, but in the future who knows? It seems the DUP who are, or were, the predominant party, haven't exactly done my community any favours. I definitely would be prepared to make the change myself if it's going to help my community and help other people. I've thought about running for office for later in life, not for now. I definitely have something to say."

While Nairn's future political career is far from a sure thing at the moment, he insists he wouldn't want to bring about drastic reforms in other areas — just equality for all people:

"I don't want anything wildly different to what we have now. It's just making sure that everyone's treated equally. Is that so progressive? I don't think it's progressive, I think it's human. And not just gay people - women's rights, immigrants, people of different ethnic backgrounds. I just don't see why people are treated differently or with a different set of rules. It's just wrong."

(Source: Belfast Telegraph)