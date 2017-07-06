From star-spangled banners to a sky filled with fireworks, fourth of July is the day all Americans unite to celebrate Independence Day. Thanks to social media, Americans can not only crack open a cold one and watch the sky light up with eye-popping pyrotechnics, but also take a look at how Iron Man, Batman and Luke Skywalker chose to celebrate the occasion. So, in case you have missed how your favorite stars celebrated the fourth of July, here's a round-up of the A-listers that took to Twitter and Instagram to share their Independence Day festivities.

A Marvel-ous Independence Day!

Ever since #CaptainAmerica stepped into the MCU, there has been an influx of patriotic themes throughout Marvel movies. While Stark delved into the ugliness of corporate America, Steve Rogers has been the embodiment of American values. Although these fictional icons are currently at odds with each other, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (and his science bro) united on the fourth of July to wish everyone a fantastic day.

Happy birthday, America! Wishing you all fair weather, safe shenanigans, and quality time with friends and family. #Happy4th #USA pic.twitter.com/y9vHo2LoCl — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July everyone! I'm proud to be an American! Be safe and have fun today! (also thanks for all the Cap bday wishes! OLD MAN!) — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2017

DCEU Favorites Wish America A Happy 241st:

Led by Zack Snyder, DC comics has opened a new chapter for the superhero genre. Despite its bumpy start, Wonder Woman has seemingly saved the day, and Geoff Johns's #Superman tweet reminds us that the Man of Steel is an American icon. While our very own Batman (Ben Affleck) honored the nation's service men and women, The Joker (Jared Leto) shared some love for the general public.

Thank you to the service men and women who protect our freedom every day. #4thofJuly @the_USO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) July 4, 2017

Best Wishes From A Galaxy Far, Far Away:

He may not have been talkative in The Force Awakens, but Luke (Mark Hamill) provided some great advise to his fans. He reminded us that while we should enjoy the important occasion, animals can be distressed by fireworks and should be taken care of responsibly. Star Wars stars Peter Mayhew and Billy Dee Williams also took the time to wish fans a happy fourth of July.

HAPPY 241st BIRTHDAY AMERICA-Enjoy your family, BBQs & homemade pies but remember: Animals HATE fireworks!!! #ScaryBoomBoomTime #ForceOfJuly pic.twitter.com/tlOnk3I1K4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2017

Blessed and Grateful to live in the "Land of the free because of the BRAVE" — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 4, 2017

Stars From 'The Walking Dead' Celebrate Independence Day

After kicking, shooting and bludgeoning their way through zombies all the time, it was certainly nice to see the stars of The Walking Dead relaxing and celebrating Independence Day. Although Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) took unconventional approaches to share their enthusiasm, Merle (Michael Rooker) showed the true American spirit by prepping the barbeque.

Happy 4th everyone, including these two. Xojd pic.twitter.com/AYVKBSuok7 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 4, 2017

'Fast And Furious' Stars Celebrate With Friends & Familia!

In keeping with Dominic Toretto's thoughts about family, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris got together with their loved ones to create memorable moments on the fourth of July. Although Dwayne Johnson is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Rampage, he took time off to pay respect to the victims of the 1963 Alabama bombings.

From Mark Wahlberg To Kirsten Dunst: Celebs Send Their Wishes From Around The Globe

Because Hollywood stars are required to travel across the world for their work, they aren't always able to celebrate Independence Day in the U.S. However, that didn't stop these celebrities from sending their best wishes to those at home.

Happy birthday USA! Hi from Italy. pic.twitter.com/A5a2tfqi9L — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th! Drive safely if you are racing to see Baby Driver today! pic.twitter.com/l4BVoUM5rH — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 4, 2017

It certainly look like the 241st anniversary of America's independence was a fun-filled day for all, and it's great to see that some A-listers want to share the day with their online fans.

