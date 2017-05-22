The Flash did an amazing job this year setting up the final battle between Barry and Savitar heading into the Season 3 finale (Even though many fans were disappointed we had to wait so long to find out Savitar's true identity). As of now, Iris West is dead and Team Flash are in mourning, but don't let that get you down. #TheCW recently released the Season 4 synopsis and you be the judge if it gave away too much information about next season:

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry's life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive --- The Flash. But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother's life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiyan Lonsdale) forever. With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs -- Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) -- Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it.

How Savitar Made A Grave Error

Jesse Quick and Savitar. 'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer for The Flash, had some interesting words about how the final showdown will be different from what Flash fans are expecting. Honestly, expect Savitar to give Barry a severe beating and gloat about how he killed Barry's love; it'll be brutal and most likely hard to watch for fans.

However, there is a silver lining. Savitar knew everything Team Flash was going to do this season because he's already lived it. This made him way too cocky and his downfall came by divulging his real identity to Barry, or more accurately, his creation. But what happens when Barry doesn't make any time remnants this time around? I mean, he didn't do it when he was trying to save Iris's life. How can Savitar be born if he doesn't save a time remnant? So, if Barry kills Savitar, then it's bye bye for him. This is the most logical way to get rid of Savitar — make it so he never existed.

But what if Savitar just creates a time remnant of himself? My money would be on the Speed Force not allowing this because it's trying to teach Barry a lesson about using the Speed Force properly. Plus, it's always nice to see Black Flash and it could be an epic battle with Barry helping him out trying to get Savitar into Speed Force hell.

If you look closely during one of the scenes in the preview, you can see something odd happening throughout the world. This could be proof that the Speed Force is throwing a hissy fit over something Savitar has done and it's asking Barry for help. Seriously.

(Side Note: If you want to get technical, Team Flash should've just held Iris in that A.R.G.U.S. facility with the power-damping technology, but I'm sure Bad Barry would've thought of way to get her out. You know, like, go and kill Team Arrow.)

A Few More Questions Answered

Jay Garrick in 'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

When Barry defeats Savitar, he will then have the Philosopher's Stone and be able to free Jay Garrick from the Speed Force prison. That's a pretty simple solution compared to Barry taking his place. Only one question remains: How will Iris West live?

It's too coincidental that they took Iris to hide at Earth-2, so the smart money is that Jesse Wells switched out the bodies before anyone noticed (or maybe not). They did all this just so Barry wouldn't know, ergo Savitar wouldn't either. Also, you just don't bring up the face-switching tech during a huge episode and not have it pay off later down the road. Yes, it was HR who got stabbed, but what if HR is actually Johnny Quick?

What makes this so cool is that in the comics Johnny Quick is the father of Jesse Quick, a.k.a. Jesse Wells. HR has been Johnny Quick this whole time and he didn't want Team Flash to know because he most likely couldn't save someone (Gypsy's lover), and has been paying penance by helping out Team Flash. It is sorta poetic HR being Johnny Quick, right? And yes, this is pretty far out there, but it does make sense. Lastly, he survived the stabbing by vibrating his body at the same frequency of the molecules in Savitar's armor. Maybe?

So, there you have it. Savitar's pride was his downfall while he was playing god and paid the ultimate price. He should've never told Barry that he was a time remnant. Barry then saves Jay from the Speed Force with the Philosopher's Stone without having to take his place, and HR redeems himself by saving Iris. Honestly, this sounds like something fans probably would't expect in The Flash Season 3 finale. Yet, we're still missing some gigantic twist just like in Season 1 and 2.

How do you think Iris survives? What do you think the big twist could be? Let me know in the comments below.