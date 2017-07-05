Ever since Robert Downey Jr. donned the red and gold suit in 2008, the MCU had practically been on cruise control until 2017's Iron Fist. The world they'd built had seen very few bumps on the road, but the Netflix series focusing on Danny Rand proved to be their first critical misfire. Although the negative reviews didn't hinder Iron Fist's financial success, the show received heavy criticism regarding the show's central cast and lacklustre action sequences. Still, Finn Jones has constantly defended the show by stating that it wasn't made for critics, and even went on to blame President Donald Trump for the show's negative reviews.

Since Danny Rand is prepping for his next outing in this year's Defenders, it looks like Finn Jones has stopped pointing fingers and has decided to reflect on Rand's characteristics,

While at this year’s Denver Comic Con last weekend, actor Finn Jones, who plays Danny Rand in the show, discussed the key differences between him and the other characters. He went on to call Danny “extremely hot-headed,” as well as “a mess of a character.” Now, to be clear, he meant that the character himself is a mess in his personality — not that the show did a terrible job of writing him. He also went on to say that they are in the process of “growing him into a superhero.” (Source: LRMonline.com)

This is certainly a step in the right direction, as Finn will probably play Danny Rand for years to come. In fact, reflecting on the show's reception is the best way to avoid a similar misfire for season 2.

The Iron Man Formula: What Went Wrong?

While Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage introduced the audience to their titular characters in the midst of their crime-fighting affairs, Iron Fist took the character from riches to rags and back again. Although this approach has been used to great effect in Iron Man and Doctor Strange, the show never truly captured the emotional maturity that Rand should have acquired during his training at K'un-Lun. This meant that the character's frequent reaffirmations that he is the Iron Fist felt undeserved and sometimes selfish.

That being said, Iron Fist's criticisms only stemmed from the first six episodes critics were given access to. It was evident from the get-go that the show was going to focus on the Rand Corporation, unfortunately this meant that viewers weren't able to fully understand the motivations of Danny Rand and how he became the Iron Fist.

However, the show has managed to give the audience a fair understanding of Rand himself. For example, audiences understand that Rand is hot-headed and unstable due to his inability to adapt to modern society. Fortunately, this all leaves a lot to explore throughout Netflix's Defenders.

Can The Defenders Help Danny Rand Truly Become The Iron Fist?

As you can see from the Defenders trailer, there's a new menace in town and Stick needs the cumulative strength of Murdock, Cage, Jones and Rand. Everyone except Danny Rand has come to terms with their powers, so he might turn out to be the weak link during the ensemble's fight against the Hand. Similarly, working with these superheroes should be beneficial for the inexperienced Iron Fist.

Although Rand has been trained by the monks of K'un-Lun and even defeated Shou-Lao to become the Iron Fist, he still has to learn how to control his rage, most notably because this often robs him of his powers. Matt Murdock, who has to make a living by keeping his cool, could turn out to be the appropriate Defender to teach Rand about anger management.

Rand has been known to lose his temper, thus rendering his Iron Fist inactive, but Matt can pass on Stick's coaching when it comes to being street smart rather than succumbing to one's drawbacks.

"Smart don't come out of books, kid. Smart is making the right decision at the right time. Like now. What's it gonna be, Matty? You gonna spend your life crying and rocking yourself to sleep at night? Or are you gonna dig deep and find out what it takes to reshuffle those cards life dealt you? Your call." - Stick, 'Daredevil' Season 1

With his bulletproof skin and inhuman strength, Luke Cage could've turned into an unbeatable antagonist, but he didn't. Harold Meachum has already shown the negative effects of unlimited power, so Danny must take tips from Cage when it comes to a superhero's responsibilities. Since Jones has described Rand as "a mess", it's high time Rand learns to be modest about his immortality.

Luke Cage and Iron Fist [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Jones has proven to be the most resolute character in the Defenders line-up. Her resistance to Kilgrave's mind-controlling powers just goes to show how much Rand can learn from the character. As he mistakenly trusted Colleen, Bakuto and Harold Meachum, he should take notes from Jessica about being headstrong rather than emotional.

Iron Fist's first season may have been a missed opportunity, but #Marvel have been quick to unite the Defenders of Hell's Kitchen. Before Finn Jones embarks on yet another solo journey for season 2, Netflix's Defenders will ultimately help him become the immortal Iron Fist.

Are you excited to see Iron Fist fighting alongside the Defenders? Sound off in the comment section!

(Source: LRM)