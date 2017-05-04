One of the world's most successful female artists of all time, selling between 170 and 200 million records worldwide — with seven studio albums and seven consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks to her name — it's fair to say her talent was overwhelming. But, just how did Whitney Houston, and her beloved daughter Bobbi shortly after, die?

Found dead in the bathtub of her guest room at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California at just 48-years-old back on February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston's death was always shrouded in intrigue and mystery. With conspiracy theorists worming their way out of the woodwork, it became difficult to separate fact from fiction. With that being said, here's everything we know about how Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown died.

Did Whitney Houston Die Of An Accidental Drug Overdose?

Following the discovery of her body — found face-down in a water-filled bathtub — the LA County coroner produced a 42-page report concerning all of the factors that contributed to Whitney's untimely demise. And most pressing of the coroner's discoveries were the indications of the singer's heavy drug use.

The coroner discovered a small spoon which had a "white crystal like substance" within it next to a rolled up piece of paper, suggesting cocaine or meth use was afoot. However, because the coroner found no evidence of meth at the scene, the spoon looked like it was used for cocaine inhalation instead.

Cocaine, Marijuana And 12 Prescription Medications Were Found In Whitney's Bloodstream

The toxicology report indicated that Whitney was "acutely intoxicated from cocaine" at the time of her death. However, cocaine wasn't the only drug found in her bloodstream. She tested positive for marijuana, as well as over 12 different prescription medications which included Xanax, Benadryl and Flexeril — all of which were prescribed from five different doctors.

In addition, the coroner found an open bottle of champagne, as well as an open can of beer, in her room suggesting that she'd been combining her drug use with a fair amount of alcohol.

Did Whitney Houston Drown In The Bathtub?

Upon being discovered face-down in the bathtub by her assistant, the coroner's report noted that she had several facial abrasions: two on the left side of her forehead and one to the left side of her nose. There was also a fair amount of blood seepage surrounding her nose.

Speaking to ABC News however, forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht actually believes that Whitney was not sitting in the tub moments before her death, but that she still somehow managed to drown:

"I think that she fell into this very hot water, that accounts for a little bruise that was seen in the left forehead area, some other pressure markings on the face, including the slight laceration of the lip, and the fact that she is lying face down. I think that this lady fell into the water, she was unconscious, dead or dying when she fell into the tub."

And while he did not believe that she drowned, he couldn't completely rule it out:

"I do not believe that the death was due to drowning, although I cannot rule out that she could've been in the agonal moments and with her head submerged in water that certainly could have contributed to her death."

Tragically, Whitney's Daughter Bobbi Kristina Died In A Very Similar Way To Her Mother

On July 26, 2015, Whitney's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died at just 22-years-old due to immersion in water and drug intoxication — hauntingly similar to the way her mother died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office stated that a combination of marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, benzodiazepines and morphine were found in her bloodstream. However, due to her body not being discovered for a long time, they could not state the exact cause of her death:

"The autopsy alone could not reveal the underlying cause of death because of the long interval between Ms. Brown being found unresponsive in the bathtub and her eventual death. Thus, the underlying cause of death is based substantially on review of medical records, the results of toxicology tests, investigative records, and the fact that the autopsy did not show any other likely underlying cause of death or reason for Ms. Brown becoming unresponsive."

(Sources: ABC; AJC)