Kong: Skull Island may be titled after the world's most feared ape and the island from which he hails, but the reboot of the King Kong franchise has bigger ambitions than merely telling Kong's origin story again.

Better to think of #KongSkullIsland as the starter of a five-course meal, a platter of chaos and discovery which will, hopefully, satisfy in every way and set up a main course involving the collision of Kong with that other great monster, Godzilla. The two most fearsome giants of cinematic mythology go to war in Godzilla vs. Kong, and Skull Island's job is to begin teasing the extremities of the MonsterVerse.

Now, we have our first proper idea of how Skull Island connects with #Godzilla, and it's pretty clever. Remember Project Monarch, the shady government scientists of the 2014 movie? Although the team assembled to travel to Skull Island don't realize it, Bill Randa (John Goodman) belongs to Monarch and seems to know more about what might lie in wait for them when they arrive on the island than he's letting on.

Obviously, being set 45 years earlier, Skull Island acts as a prequel to Godzilla, and producer Alex Garcia told CinemaBlend that nobody outside of government circles is even aware of Godzilla's existence at this point in the timeline, meaning Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), Weaver (Brie Larson) and the team are basically being led blind into the lion's den on what could be a suicide mission by Goodman's morally-dubious character.

While you shouldn't expect the movie itself to tease Godzilla too explicitly, you can bet your ass there'll be dozens of Easter Eggs hidden throughout — some of them, like the Monarch connection, already revealed by putting the Skull Island poster under a black light and finding some highly cryptic hints about the wider MonsterVerse.

Credit for that epic Godzilla vs. Kong header art goes to Charlie Layton. Kong: Skull Island hits theaters on March 10.

