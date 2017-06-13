How I Met Your Mother has been off the air for three years now, and some fans are still not over that ending. The show's finale garnered a mixed reception from fans, and few were thrilled with how things ended. For those who need a refresher, the final episode of How I Met Your Mother saw the titular mother die, and a newly widowed Ted getting back together with Robin. There was very little forewarning of these plot points, and the finale blasted through them at breakneck speeds, giving the audience very little time to process Ted's change of heart. Like Marshall Eriksen, some fans were rooting for Ted and Robin to end up together. However, many were left dissatisfied with the unexpected turn of events that drew How I Met Your Mother to a close.

In spite of the negative responses, the cast members of #HowIMetYourMother have defended the season finale on a number of occasions, with Josh Radnor even calling the fans' disappointment "overstated". However, #AlysonHannigan, who played Lily Aldrin on the show, has stood by the side of fans, often expressing that she too was disappointed with how things wrapped up. In a recent interview with news.com.au, Hannigan made her distaste clear once more:

"It just seemed too quick. Obviously it was a tear-jerker, but with all the stuff that got cut out it was too fast … like 'OK, now we’re going to find out the mum's dead, then suddenly, OK — he's with Robin now', and you’re just like, 'wait, what happened?!'"

'How I Met Your Mother' [Credit: CBS]

Hannigan also reiterated how badly she wanted a "two-hour season-ender," to give the show a proper send-off. She's been discussing this with press since 2014, where she revealed that many scenes were cut which would've made the finale feel more rounded. In an interview with TVLine back in 2014, she particularly highlighted the "gut-wrenching" funeral scene, which would have given the audience time to take it all in.

"The scene] would have been better for the audience, so that then they can process, 'Oh, [Ted] mourned. He got closure'— and then they'd be happy that [he and Robin] got together. Rather than be like, 'Oh, wait. She died? What? They're together, huh?' And credits. That's what I think was too fast."

Hannigan, however, isn't the only cast member who feels that the inclusion of a certain important scene would have softened the blow a little. Despite his support and advocacy for the show, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor did confess to Vulture that there was one cut scene which he was particularly attached to:

"They cut a scene that Cobie [Smulders] and I shot between Ted and Robin. I thought it was a really important scene, and I talked to Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] about it. I understand why they cut it, but I thought it laid in that Robin had been thinking about Ted all these years more than Ted had been thinking about Robin."

Including the two scenes mentioned by Hannigan and Radnor, a total of 18 minutes were cut from the finale. Hannigan and Radnor played Lily and Ted for nine years straight. If they feel that adding certain scenes would have made the finale better, it's hard to question their judgement.

@vale_j8 the show was 18 minutes longer than it was suppose to be, hence the cuts. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) April 1, 2014

Alyson Hannigan's description of what the How I Met Your Mother series finale could have been makes us desperately want to see an uncut version. We are sure that true fans of the show would give anything for extra 18 minutes of How I Met Your Mother — hopefully, one day, studio execs will stand up and take note of this wish.

(Source: news.com.au, TVLine, Vulture)