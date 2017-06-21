After the resounding success of Wonder Woman, you can rest assured that the world will be watching the DCEU's next female-driven projects very closely. With both Gotham City Sirens and Batgirl on the horizon, you can bet that Warner Bros. will be pulling out all the stops to reach the same level of success that they achieved with the Amazon Princess. And that includes hiring people who know how to bring strong female characters to life, such as Joss Whedon, who will write, direct and produce Batgirl.

But before he gets to that, he will also be involved in this year's Justice League as director Zack Snyder had to step back due to personal reasons. Thus, it's clear that Warner Bros. and DC have a lot of faith in Whedon and his vision for the #DCEU.

Speaking to Variety, DC Film's Jon Berg discussed how Whedon became attached to Batgirl:

"He’s a big part already. We love him. He’s a great partner, collaborator; we want him to be ensconced. We bring people by, have general meetings and talk about comics and their favorite superhero movies. With Joss, he saw the master board, and he saw a “Batgirl” title and he said, “You guys seriously want to do ‘Batgirl’?” And we said, “Absolutely.” He said, “That’s my jam.”

Whedon has produced some of the most iconic TV series in history, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer, its spin-off Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He has also written and directed the film Serenity — the follow-up to Firefly — and both of Marvel's The Avengers films.

Ironically, Whedon also wrote a Wonder Woman script for DC which they ultimately passed on. While that wasn't his finest work ever, it doesn't change the fact that he is undoubtedly the right man to bring Batgirl to the big screen. His work on Buffy proves that he knows exactly how to bring female action heroes to life, and I have no doubt that he will do the same for Batgirl.

