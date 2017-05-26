Black Lightning is set to be the next live-action DC superhero installment to charge fans with excitement. With the ability to generate and manipulate electricity, Black Lightning is set to be an electrifying series with plenty of shocks along the way. When the news on the show was first announced, fans instantly speculated whether or not #BlackLightning would be part of the Arrowverse. Unfortunately, the short answer is no. Greg Berlanti, the creator behind the Arrowverse, Supergirl and upcoming Black Lighting, has gone on record to say it will not be part of the #Arrowverse. This instantly put an end to the speculation. However, there is another DC show it could indeed be linked to: #Supergirl.

Season 2 of Supergirl just ended and it has set up plenty of questions for fans with its upcoming third season. We know the show is set to have another crossover with the Arrowverse characters in the third season and it has been confirmed it will involved more heroes from both the Arrowverse and Supergirl's worlds. Supergirl however, is a single show with limited opportunities to add new characters. With this in mind, could Black Lightning join Supergirl's universe instead?

Arrowverse/Supergirl Crossover [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

The Arrowverse is designated as Earth-1, while Supergirl's universe is designated Earth-38. When Berlanti stated Black Lightning would not be part of the Arrowverse, he could literally have just been referencing the shows #Arrow, #TheFlash and #LegendsofTomorrow. Supergirl's universe clearly focuses on characters with more extreme powers, so using a character like Black Lightning would be a great candidate for that universe. If this is the case, Supergirl and Black Lightning could benefit each other greatly.

Cameron Chase

Supergirl is in need of enemies that continue to offer a greater challenge for the Girl of Steel to defeat. Having another high-powered superhero with his own show in the same universe as Supergirl would mean villains could crossover to Supergirl to face the last daughter of Krypton. Likewise, heroes and villains from Supergirl could appear in Black Lightning. One character could be Cameron Chase, portrayed by Emma Caulfield, in the episode "Childish Things."

The character appeared to be a simple detective interviewing Winn about his father, Toyman, during the episode. However, in the comics she is actually part of the DEO and runs their northeast division. Either way, as a detective or DEO Agent, Chase could be an ally to Black Lightning.

Livewire

Another Supergirl character who could face Black Lightning at some point is Livewire.

'Supergirl' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Livewire has returned three times in the two seasons of Supergirl and is currently on the run after her last appearance. Livewire is an entertaining villain and, as seen in her last appearance, prides herself on being the first with her powers. If Black Lightning does share the same universe as Supergirl, Livewire will surely go after him at some point in an electrifying showdown to prove who is the real master of electricity.

Superman

Another good character that could crossover is Superman himself. The character is not set for his own solo series, which is probably good due to him being part of the #DCExtendedUniverse. Black Lightning could allow the creators to have the Man Of Steel appear in the odd episode. Furthermore, the show's projected release date supports this theory being true.

Black Lightning is scheduled for a 2018 release, which will likely be after (or towards the end) of the third season of Supergirl. The Arrowverse and Supergirl share a pattern of airing during the end of the year and run through into the following year. If they continue this pattern, Supergirl's third season will start airing at the end of 2017. This would mean that Black Lightning could debut for the first time in Supergirl Season 3. The Flash, White Canary, The Atom, Captain Cold, Heatwave, Firestorm, Hawkman and Hawkwoman, along with many others, first appeared in either Arrow or The Flash before starring as leads in their own shows. Black Lightning could follow this trend, with Supergirl as his entry point in the universe.

Final Thoughts

Supergirl was well established early on that it was not in the same universe as Arrow, The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow. The creators must be slightly upset they cut the show off from the Arrowverse and are considering ways to expand on the show's success, much like they did with Arrow. Time will tell if the theory is true or not, but if so, it will only mean more superhero crossover smackdowns and even more interesting stories for fans to enjoy.