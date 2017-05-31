Some of the most successful and well-received horror franchise films to be released in recent memory are #TheConjuring movies. The first two installments depict the possessions encountered by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, earning more than $600 million at the box office, so a third installment seems inevitable. But if The Conjuring 3 should happen, producers promise audiences that they'll be in for something new, so the third movie could be very different from what fans might expect.

How The Conjuring 3 Will Change Everything

'The Conjuring' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

While speaking to CinemaBlend, producer Peter Safran talked about changing the formula of the previous The Conjuring movies for the third installment.

There are some [cases] that maybe aren't as well known, but they spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of [them]. Clearly we can't do another haunted house movie, right? We can't do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it's got to be something different than that, I think. - Peter Safran

Horror movie sequels are often lambasted for being formulaic and repetitive, and it's good to hear that Safran and the filmmakers behind The Conjuring are intent on avoiding this pitfall.

The real life Warrens claimed to have handled over 10,000 supernatural cases that range from the mildly threatening to the dangerous, with one of their most well-known investigations being the Amityville haunting (which inspired countless movies). This gives the creative team behind The Conjuring 3 a lot of material to base the third movie on, and hopefully they can find a story that isn't about another family that was trapped in a haunted house by malevolent forces. As Safran said:

There are a lot of places to go, and there's a fair bit of material there.

Waiting For The Conjuring 3

[Credit: Warner Brothers]

Even if The Conjuring movies were successful enough to launch spin-off movies, director James Wan and the movies' producers are in no rush to make a third part. This is due to a variety of reasons, such as Wan's busy schedule while working on DC's Aquaman, along with his hesitation to make a third The Conjuring film at all.

When interviewed by Collider back in 2016, Wan admitted that his prior commitments were preventing him from returning to the dark world of the Warrens. However, he revealed that he was open to handing the reins over to someone else.

"Assuming we are lucky enough to have a third chapter, there are other filmmakers that I would love to sort of continue on the 'Conjuring' world, if we are lucky enough." - James Wan

That's not to say he's leaving The Conjuring movies for good, since he's still the producer of Conjuring spin-offs, namely Annabelle and The Nun (who can be seen in the scene above). He also has some idea for what he wants for The Conjuring 3, as he previously teased that the third movie would take place in the '80s.

The Conjuring 3 may not be in pre-production right now, but it's certainly a title that old and new horror fans alike can get excited about.