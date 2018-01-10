"I'm James. I'm 17. And I'm pretty sure I'm a psychopath."

That's how Netflix's The End of the F***ing World opens. It's a line that elicits a laugh, because it's just so, so...well, teenager. What teenager hasn't imagined themselves to be some dark and brooding mystery? What teenager hasn't had a moment (or thirty-seven) where they thought they were unique in a way no one else could possibly understand? What teenager hasn't felt like a weird misfit at some point?

In James' case, however, it quickly becomes apparent he actually is a psychopath—well, sort of. At the very least, he's a sociopath, well on his way to being a serial killer. A void where there should be human emotion, James (Alex Lawther)—who once shoved his hand into a deep fryer just to feel something—has already cycled his way up to killing neighborhood pets. We know how this story ends.

He meets his unsavory match one day in Alyssa (Jessica Barden), a new girl in school whose angry streak rages from within and who operates in a constant state of aggressive rudeness. Teenagers are rebellious, but Alyssa is an entirely new level of hot mess, verbally assaulting anyone that dares get in her way—and in particular anyone who shows kindness. One thing leads to another and, after stealing James' dad's car, the two go on the run, a Bonnie and Clyde for the post-millennial generation.

The first few episodes find James constantly fantasizing about killing Alyssa, and as for Alyssa, well, she'd wear anyone down. She's awful. On paper, they are eminently unlikable characters and hard to connect with. It's hard as a viewer to connect with James as he constantly reminds us he's not just a kid but a killer in the making, and Alyssa is so abrasive that she continually pushes the audience away just as she does the people in her life.

Multiple taboos are explored in the series. There are typical teenage moments, such as an awkward kiss, but there are also notable moments that are typical of the teenage experience that are nonetheless rarely if ever depicted on screen. At one point Alyssa attempts to give him a fumbling blow job; another time, she starts her period as she's walking down the street. She reaches between her legs to double-check and her fingers come away bloody. Adults like to avoid thinking about teenagers in any sort of way that indicates they are sexually mature and active; depictions of teenagers tend to enclose them in glass cases and keep them away from anything that hints at it, particularly girls. But yes, girls have periods, and yes, girls give blowjobs, and yes, sometimes girls are the sexual aggressors in a relationship.

There are even blacker currents and more taboo subjects to be found. James' brutal fantasies about killing Alyssa are uncomfortable even as the dark humor makes you laugh. They run into a man who turns out to be a serial rapist (and possible serial killer); there is a graphic scene in which he tries to rape Alyssa—and then it becomes more graphic when James saves her by stabbing the rapist in the neck and severing his carotid artery. It's bleak, black stuff, even for a YA series based on a graphic novel.

And yet, the murder and the depravity and the nihilism work. Something happens as you watch. Eventually you find yourself laughing, and then empathizing with, and then liking James and Alyssa. The series is narrated in turns by each and you learn that what's going on inside isn't necessarily what they project outwardly. James has a sly, deadpan sense of humor and we see, even before he does, his growing feelings for Alyssa. And Alyssa isn't unaware of how awful she is—she just has no idea how to stop herself from saying the things she does, but she has enough self-awareness and humility to be embarrassed every time she lashes out.

They both wear masks to protect them from a world that has rejected them in some way, constructs designed to get them through miserable lives. Slowly, their nihilism and sociopathy are stripped away to reveal the raw core of trauma that made each of them what they are. James' mother killed herself in front of him when he was young; his father is a well-intentioned but completely obtuse adult filled with inane chatter, forever drowning in his own repressed grief but unwilling to deal with it. Alyssa's father abandoned her family years ago; her boozy, weak mother is remarried to a man who neither loves nor wants Alyssa around, but is more than happy to leer at her developing body when they're alone.

It's not that these kids don't feel anything—it's that they've felt too much and it broke them. The darkness of the subject matter is fitting. James and Alyssa aren't sheltered teenagers; both learned at a young age that the world is a dark and fucked up place.

Eventually, you start to sympathize with the unsympathetic James and to respect the utterly disrespectful Alyssa. After he kills the would-be rapist to defend his would-be girlfriend, James is traumatized and realizes he's not a psychopath at all, just a very damaged and surprisingly compassionate kid who has forced himself to be numb for years to avoid feeling pain. Somehow in between her constant river of outlandish proclamations and gutter-mouthed delivery, Alyssa starts to make sense. She's not afraid to stand up for herself in a way few teenage girls are depicted doing on screen. She nicely illustrates concept of consent, for example, when she brings a guy home with the intention of losing her virginity to him then changes her mind halfway through and tells him, in no uncertain, piss-off terms, that he needs to respect her decision. She also becomes the protector of James, who, we learn, doesn't have much of an ability to stand up for himself.

By the end of the season, you find yourself rooting for the pair to evade capture, even though you know in your heart there can't possibly be a happy ending for two kids just trying to survive in a world that has proven utterly indifferent to them. The black nihilism of the show accomplishes something remarkable. It allows the quiet moments of character development and vulnerability to be that much more meaningful and to resonate more deeply. There might not be redemption in their world for James and Alyssa; instead, they find their redemption in the audience. The world may not accept them, but the audience ultimately does. And for two kids who have never belonged, that might be enough.