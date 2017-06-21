Aside from figuring out ways for our main group of survivors to continue fighting the good fight against the dreaded walkers, The Walking Dead's creative heads often have non-zombie, real-life challenges to deal with as well. One in particular that's surfaced over the show's last two seasons has been the topic of pregnancy.

The people behind the show have already worked around the subsequent pregnancies of Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) and Alanna Masterson (Tara). Fortunately for them, all that experience in hiding baby bumps ultimately paid off, because there was a third pregnancy not many noticed during Season 7, that of #ChristianSerratos, a.k.a. Rosita Espinosa.

Keeping up its resourceful reputation, the show got around the star's growing belly through a variety of clever techniques. Take a look at what it took to hide a pregnancy:

No More Midriff Shirts

One of Rosita's signature aspects since her first appearance in Season 4 were her midriff shirts. However, once Serratos fell pregnant during filming of #TheWalkingDead Season 7, the shirts were gone. Instead, the actress sported baggier and much longer pieces of clothing. When loose shirts weren't enough, the actress could also rely on a comfortable crouching position, to hide her belly with her knees.

Strategically-Placed Weapons

Pregnant actresses usually stay away from filming action sequences, but stepping away from the action would have been a little weird for Rosita, as she isn't exactly one to stand by when things get real.

So, in order to have the character stay among the fight against the walkers, the production team had the actress carry a weapon in specific angles to cover her growing belly.

A Good Excuse To Lie Down For A Bit

At the end of Season 7, Rosita was shot and taken to the infirmary, a plot point which most likely came about as an excuse for Rosita's long resting periods for the first few episodes of the new season. Serratos gave birth to her baby girl a few months into production on The Walking Dead Season 8, so she's going to need time to recover.

Hiding pregnancies on TV is a common practice, but we have to give props to AMC for the way in which it treated Serratos' pregnancy, the show worked around the actress's condition while managing to keep her as a central part of the action.

We'll be able to see Rosita back in The Walking Dead kicking butt once Season 8 premieres sometime this Fall.

What do you think about The Walking Dead's clever pregnancy hiding techniques? Did you ever notice Serratos was pregnant? Let me know in the comments!