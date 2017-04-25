Marvel recently blew the world away with the unveiling of the new Thor: Ragnarok trailer, even managing to break the record for most trailer views in 24 hours! There's a lot to talk about in this crazy, galactic new trailer — but one of the biggest talking points is when Hela (Cate Blanchett) broke Mjolnir, Thor's mighty hammer. I've already discussed in another article the previous times Mjolnir has been broken in the comics, but now I'm going to take us through how Thor may get his trusty Mjolnir back again. He's definitely going to need it if he wants to contribute anything in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War coming out next year!

1. The Eye of Agamotto

The Eye of Agmotto in 'Doctor Strange' [Credit: Marvel]

Last year, we got the most magical and mystical Marvel movie yet with the introduction of Doctor Strange. Spells, magic and various galactic objects together combined to make an unforgettable mystic adventure. One of the various galactic objects we got to see was the ever-powerful, Eye of Aagmotto. This has the power to turn back time on an object or place, and we saw both in Doctor Strange. Thor may need the help of Stephen Strange if he wants turn back time on Mjolnir, but to do so, he'll probably need a shard of the hammer to have a reference point for Doctor Strange.

2. Re-Forged By Odin

Odin holding Mjolnir [Credit: Marvel]

The next possible way for Thor to get Mjolnir back would be for Odin, his dad, to either forge a new one or to enchant one that's already forged. However, for this to happen, Odin still needs to be alive! If you remember at the end of Thor 2: The Dark World, Loki was sitting on the throne disguising himself as Odin. So either Odin is trapped somewhere and needs to be freed, or he's dead. If he's still alive, then there's a chance that we'll see him give his son, Thor his mighty hammer back again in Thor: Ragnarok.

3. The Power Of Celestials

Celestial in 'Guardians of The Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel]

Back in Thor Vol. 1 #388, Mjolnir broke by the power of the celestial being, Exitar and left Thor hammer-less. This epic fight resulted in the celestials (super-powerful historic beings) making a truce with Thor and helping repair Mjolnir. This was done by the celestial-born Thor clone, Replicoid.

This sort of God-like powers could be how Thor receives his hammer once again. In the MCU, we're told the celestials were on Earth, but aren't anymore. This doesn't dismiss the possibility that they could be somewhere else in the vast galaxy, which gives Thor an option to repair Mjolnir.

4. It's Not Broken

'Thor: The Dark World' [Credit: Marvel]

One possibility we can't strike out is the idea that Mjolnir isn't actually broken at all. There's a chance that Thor dreamt the whole scene where Hela broke the hammer and left is completely destroyed. This wouldn't be the first time we've seen a dream sequence in a major comic-book movie, if you can remember, we saw it in last years Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Some people might see this option as a bit of a cop out for Thor: Ragnarok, but then again, is it worth their hassle to destroy Mjolnir?

I think it's quite possible for either of these four options to happen in Thor: Ragnarok, but it's also possible it'll be none of them. My bet's on Doctor Strange using The Eye of Agamotto to reverse time on Mjolnir. But who knows, maybe Thor never even uses Mjolnir ever again! I know! Of course that won't happen.

Let me know how you think Thor will repair Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok in the comments below!