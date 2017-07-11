Ever since Logan hit the big screen and brought Hugh Jackman's unforgettable tenure as Wolverine to an end, fans have been wondering who would be the next to sharpen their claws for the role Jackman immortalized for the better part of two decades. While Fox is currently looking for a new Weapon X, Jackman has come to terms with his time as the popular X-Man coming to an end. In fact, the actor is more than ready to pass the torch to a worthy successor.

Jackman Discusses The Future Of Wolverine:

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

During his guest appearance on Lorraine, Jackman emphasized that his time as the Wolverine was up and revealed that the only place he would appear in character was at home.

"He'll [Wolverine] come back, just not with me. Well, except on Saturday nights at my house. I dress up! When my kids are not doing their homework, I dress up and the claws come out. I just have to do that with the claws and it works!"

He then compared his iconic role to famous characters who have been portrayed by multiple actors. Jackman specifically cited DC's #Batman and #JamesBond, characters that have had six actors portray them in live-action films, in order to draw a parallel to what Wolverine's cinematic future will likely hold.

Jackman: Definitely someone else will play the role [of Wolverine], it's a great role. You know, it's like a Bond or it's like a Batman, those kinds of roles. Other people will play him for sure.

Jackman may be the definitive Wolverine for many moviegoers, but the fact remains that he can't keep playing the character forever. Jackman wielded the claws for a total of 17 years, starting with the groundbreaking X-Men before ending his run with this year's critically acclaimed Logan.

So, What's Next For The X-Men Franchise?

Right now, Fox's biggest problem regarding future X-Men movies has nothing to do with adapting source material or the aesthetics of an upcoming title. Instead, Fox will be trying to figure out who their next Wolverine will be, and how to write him into the franchise.

Jackman perfectly portrayed Wolverine, and his departure from the franchise is sure to leave a void that will be hard to fill. Fox knows this, which is why they hired Jackman to serve as a casting consultant throughout their ongoing search for the next Wolverine.

Previously, Jackman stated that he thinks Tom Hardy would fit the bill, although Hardy's involvement with Sony's Venom now makes this particular fan-casting highly unlikely.

"He’s younger than me for sure, I think Tom Hardy would be great."

A little more effort on this one for the fans - Tom Hardy as #wolverine for @RealHughJackman #newWolverine pic.twitter.com/a8Xa29NgXq — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 25, 2015

Whoever is chosen to follow Jackman's footsteps as the legendary mutant will face an uphill battle, similar to how the actors currently responsible for Batman (Ben Affleck) and James Bond (Daniel Craig) faced harsh criticisms before winning the hearts of fans. Just like Affleck and Craig, Jackman's successor will have the chance to prove critical fans wrong and earn the role of a lifetime.

Who do you want to be the next Wolverine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.