Hugh Jackman and his producer wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, famously have one of the most long-lasting marriages in Hollywood, and now the Logan star has let us know the surprising secret behind this loving union.

In a recent interview, when asked about what he does to make his relationship flourish, Hugh told People magazine about the Om-mazing powers of meditation:

"Meditation! We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast."

So, there you have it. A peaceful mind and a slamming Sunday brunch with chums is all it takes to sustain a 22-year-long marriage. That, and marrying someone you actually like.

In all seriousness though, the fact that #HughJackman credits meditation to helping him cultivate a healthy relationship makes total sense. Dedicating some time each day to meditation is proven to relieve stress, increase feelings of gratitude and strengthen feelings of connection; all helpful for keeping a loving partnership strong.

In the wise words of Saint RuPaul, "if you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?"

Can I get an Amen up in here?

What's your personal secret to a long and happy relationship?