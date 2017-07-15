Hugh Jackman might be done playing Wolverine, with the X-Man taking his last stand in this year's Logan. It seems, however, as if he isn't ready to give up his animal instincts just yet as Jackman has joined Jon Favreau's live-action Lion King remake.

A source associated with the project has revealed that Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast as Scar, the character voiced by Jeremy Irons in the 1994 animated film.

Hugh Jackman hinted at his involvement with Disney on Twitter yesterday. However, it was unclear what project he would be working on. Some even jumped to the conclusion that he'll be seen as Wolverine in the MCU.

While Jackman is known as a great guy, he jumps into villain roles on occasion; the most recent was Captain Hook in 2015's Pan.

While Jackman is only voicing the character, Favreau might use some physical mo-cap data to create the new Scar. And even if this is only a voice performance, Jackman gives his all when doing voice work. Need proof? Check out this ADR session for Logan:

Jackman joins a great cast, which features Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogan as Pumba and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones is set to return as Mufasa. The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2019.

(Source: Omega Underground)