The Greatest Showman is a biographical musical drama based on the life of P.T. Barnum, who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1881. Since the movie will be centered around the life of Barnum and his circus, The Greatest Showman team have drawn inspiration from one of the major attractions in a circus — a trapeze.

#HughJackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and the rest of the cast from The Greatest Showman have found an interesting way of sharing teasers for the film, using the hashtags "#TrailerTrapeze" on their social media.

No, the actors won't be swinging on a trapeze while revealing their trailer. Instead, the actors have been sharing teasers on Instagram before passing them on to the next actor, who then shares their teaser. Each promo is different than the one that came before. It's not quite like passing over an entire human being to another person like in a trapeze, but it still works.

Hugh Jackman passed his teaser to Zendaya who then passed hers on to Zac Efron. Music directors Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar recently for La La Land, and actress Keala Settle joined in as well.

If it's not clear enough already, The Greatest Showman boasts a stellar cast. #Logan star Hugh Jackman will be seen as P.T. Barnum in the movie. #ZacEfron, who was recently seen in #Baywatch and #SpiderManHomecoming star Zendaya are an integral part of the movie as well, alongside Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson who round out the cast.

The Greatest Showman is directed by Michael Gracey and is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

Although the wait to see this film might be long, the trailer for The Greatest Showman will be out tonight. We can't wait to see what the full-length promo has to offer.

Are you excited for The Greatest Showman? Let us know in the comments section down below.