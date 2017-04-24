Now, if you're a devoted fan of DC Comics (or, indeed, just comic book history in general), then you likely already know a fair amount about Bill Finger. After all, though he died back in 1974, largely unknown outside of the inner circles of fandom, Finger's legacy has been thrown into the spotlight of late, with his contributions to a certain Dark Knight having finally been recognized by #DC, and the wider comic book-reading world.

Y'see, according to pretty much all sources short of #Batman's traditionally-cited creator, Bob Kane, Bill Finger was as much a part of the iconic hero's creation as Kane was. Indeed, according to some experts, he was actually far more involved than Kane was, with the following 75-odd years of misplaced credit thus becoming precisely the sort of case that you'd have thought Bruce Wayne would have solved by now. As it is, though:

Hulu Would Like Us To Remember That Bill Finger Co-Created Batman (And To Watch This Trailer)

Y'see, #Hulu is soon to debut a documentary on Bill Finger, and his involvement in the origins of Batman, and with the film #BatmanAndBill having been inspired by Marc Tyler Nobleman's book Bill The Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman, it's perhaps unsurprising that the film seems set to attempt to set the story straight about Bill Finger. After all, Nobleman has spent years attempting to bring Finger's involvement in the creation of Batman into the light of public awareness — a task that, it seems, Hulu is now set to give him a big ol' helping hand with.

Helpfully, we'll all be able to decide for ourselves pretty darned soon, since Batman & Bill hits Hulu on May 6th, 2017.

