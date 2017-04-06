With their stoic stance and icy demeanor, House Mormont and the bears of Bear Island make up some of the greatest characters on #HBO's #GameofThrones. However, when you hear the name Mormont, you automatically think of #IainGlen's Jorah and his silky vocals. Lord Friendzone has had a tough ride of things recently, so is there any hope on the horizon?

After being banished from his queen's side, Ser Jorah went on a drunken trip to Valantis and then contracted deadly greyscale — something that P45 cream can't just clear up. Things may be on the up for Jorah after a rekindled relationship with #DaenerysTargaryen, however, Glen's recent cryptic comments have teased that not all is well in Westeros.

Rock 'N' Roll

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As a legendary fighter and dodger of death, it is frankly surprising that he has made it this far, but how much longer can his road to King's Landing continue?Speaking about Season 7, Glen revealed:

"I've always enjoyed playing Jorah. It's been a role that's been good to me so far."

What is key to note here is the use of "so far." It could just be an off the cuff remark, but it could point to something larger. Glen went on to speak about the show's high death count, so is his just around the corner?

"There's quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don't blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I'm doing okay."

When we last left Jorah, he was sent off (again) by Daenerys to find a cure for his stone-sickness. We know that someone like Carice van Houten's Melisandre could hold such a cure, while Samwell Tarly's recent education at the Citadel could also provide some valuable information.

Heart Of Stone

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

We at least know that Jorah will make it through the first half of Season 7, as spoilerific images show that he will be teaming up with the likes of Tormund Giantsbane and Jon Snow in a giant character reunion. However, with reports that we will be heading to Cersei's fighting pit, could another round in the ring really be it for Jorah?

While Jorah may well survive his rocky road with greyscale, it is also unlikely that he will make it to the end of the show's eight-season run alive, let alone with Daenerys. House Mormont made a dramatic impact last season when the fiery Lyanna Mormont came to aid Jon Snow's cause, while Jorah's father Jeor was one of the show's most formidable characters. With Jorah as the rightful heir to House Mormont and continuing the Mormont trait of being "good guys," here's hoping he makes it just a little longer.

