It's hard to believe that our favorite child stars one day eventually grow up and become adults. What's even crazier is when they get married and start having kids. So when it was announced that the former iCarly star Nathan Kress, who played Nathan Benson, and his wife, Elise, were indeed expecting their first child, the internet went crazy.

Kress uploaded this to Twitter to make the announcement.

Me and my baby in London.

Me, and my baby in London.

Me. And my baby

IN --->LONDON

Get it??

Baby Kress, arriving Jan 2018! pic.twitter.com/kOjTkUQTVR — Nathan Kress (@NathanKress) July 12, 2017

The announcement comes a year and a half after the star tied the knot to London Elise Moor, surrounded by all of his former iCarly castmates.

Kress' wife Elise responded to his tweet with a bit of humor of her own.

I put my barf bag down for this photo.#seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress https://t.co/EKRFR112ee — London Elise Kress (@LondyKress) July 12, 2017

Since #iCarly finished up back in 2012, Kress has gone on to do a few small roles, mostly in lending is voice to animated roles. With a baby on the way, however, it's possible that we may not see—or hear—him as much while he settles into the role of being a new dad.

But the important thing is that the two are happy, which, from what they have posted, they certainly seem to be.

At the time, it is unknown whether the child is going to be a boy or a girl. But until January 2018, all we are left to do is speculate. Welcome, Baby Kress!