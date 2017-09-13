Despite being one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017 for certain fans, saying The Dark Tower fell short of expectations would be quite the understatement. After a troubled production process, the finished film was savagely torn apart by both fans and critics alike, leaving many behind the production in a bit of shock over such a strong negative response.

Elba recently sat down for an interview with Mashable in Toronto this week and discussed both the future of the franchise and how its adaptation was always going to be one of the most difficult tasks to be asked of any filmmaker. Elba also dismissed the critical reviews, letting those people know how very little their critiques meant to him.

“Ultimately, everyone has an opinion and that’s okay. But I’d imagine with a film like The Dark Tower—if you know anything about the literature—it’s a very hard book to digest, and it’s definitely a hard book to adapt. Until one of the reviewers that had something to say adapts it and does a great job, well I don’t want to hear what they have to say.”

He went on to say he isn't sure about the film's future, either in film or the planned television continuation. If history has shown us anything, it's that even weak first films can spawn a franchise (looking at you Suicide Squad). However, given the film's lackluster box office intake, a prosperous future isn't something many would bet on.

Is The Blaming Critics Angle Really The Best Approach?

In a time where it seems more and more people are blaming critical response for failure, despite new evidence suggesting negative reviews aren't the reason for box office bombs, is that really the best approach for studios, actors, and directors to take?

As Elba said, everyone is entitled to their own opinions and it's understandable that he can't bite the hand that feeds and blame the studio or anyone involved with the production (yet). Blaming reviewers for not liking the film instead of owning up to the picture's own mistakes, however, really shuffles the blame to the wrong shoulders. Blaming the source material as being too difficult to adapt isn't a viable excuse, either-that's what the job of a screenwriter and director is for; it's a reviewer's job to evaluate how well that was done. His argument certainly isn't helped by the fact that #IT made one of the best box office debuts in modern history. While it's not an entire franchise that the Dark Tower is, nor is the plot as complicated, it was still a 1,000+ page #StephenKing masterpiece that was successfully adapted after a cheesy miniseries in the '90s.

It's natural that an actor would be feeling some frustration and disappointment after a failure, especially a film that was supposed to have been a launchpad for a viable franchise. But until those involved with bad movies keep playing the blame game with reviewers instead of understanding where they went wrong, Hollywood will continue to churn out more bombs and bad adaptations.

