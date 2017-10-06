At 45-years-old, the English born actor Idris Elba still feels like he's just scratching the surface here in the states. The Dark Tower actor has been honing his craft for decades, but it wasn't until his American breakthrough role in HBO's critically acclaimed series, The Wire, that Hollywood took notice of his talents. Elba went on to star in productions like The Losers, Obsessed, and Luther before joining Marvel's Cinematic Universe in Thor.

The upcoming film, Thor: Ragnarok, will mark Elba's third appearance in the #MCU as the Norse God Heimdall. While sitting down with EW, Elba talked about his love for the superhero genre and how much he enjoyed being part of #ThorRagnarok. In fact, Elba expressed his desire for a larger role inside the ever-growing universe: "I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe."

He has a point: despite Idris Elba being part of the MCU for nearly a decade, his role thus far has been that of supporting character. It's understandable why an actor of his talents would yearn for an expanded role inside the most successful comic book franchise of all time — and Marvel should give it to him.

There's Still An Inclusion Crisis In The MCU

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

I don't mean to beat a dead horse, but despite the MCU bringing Black Panther and eventually Captain Marvel to the big screen, there's still a lack of diversity in their film distribution. In all fairness, the MCU isn't the only problem, it's something that continues to plague Hollywood in general, but unfortunately they are part of it. Sadly, those are the only two movies the studio has featuring a person of color or female lead in the foreseeable future. One could argue that there was a lack of star power, but that argument is flimsy when actors like Samuel Jackson and Scarlett Johansson are the talent behind these characters. With an actor as great as Elba, the same can be said for him.

His ability produced two award winning performances in Luther and Beast of No Nation as a leading man. He'll also likley get some Oscar buzz the upcoming movie Molly's Game. With the inclusion and hopefully successful introductions of Black Panther and Captain Marvel, the Disney/Marvel brass will be open to featuring more diversified solo movies for characters like Heimdall.

Heimdall Has A Story Worth Exploring

Some might argue that Heimdall doesn't have much of a story for a movie. To casual fans that may be true, but comic book aficionados will tell you that Heimdall has a story worth exploring. The exploration of his life before and/or leading up to becoming the guardian of the Bifrost Bridge could make for a great movie. Heimdall wasn't just given the job of guardian based on his extraordinary senses — Odin forced Asagardian warriors to duke it out for the honor of guarding the bridge that connects Asgard to the other worlds, and he won.

Still, his extrasensory abilities played a major role in Odin's trust in him guarding the bridge. The depth of Heimdall's abilities are legendary, with some depictions have him seeing through time itself. In fact, it was Heimdall's ability that allowed him to foresee Ares' plan to raid Asgard. Heimdall's legendary skills prevented Asgard from being invaded by Storm and Frost Giants.

[Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

As a Marvel fan and someone who enjoy the live-action depictions of the heroes — it's refreshing to hear Elba express his love for the universe. It wasn't that long ago that we thought he would drop out after shooting Thor 2. Thankfully, he stayed on despite what he once considered a torturing experience. With his new found love for #Marvel, I wonder if the MCU has room for a Heimdall film. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Do you think Heimdall deserves a bigger role in the MCU? Let me know in the comments below!

(Source: EW, Telegraph)