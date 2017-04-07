Put down the whitewashing brush, because #GhostintheShell is about to get a joyful new reinvention that harks back to its Japanese roots. For those still left with a bitter taste in your mouths from the Rupert Sanders live-action film and seeing #ScarlettJohansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi, fear not, there will be another anime adaptation to satisfy your manga munchies.

It was always going to be a struggle for Hollywood to top Mamoru Oshii's acclaimed 1995 Ghost in the Shell feature film, and by all accounts, 2017's film hasn't. As fans of #MasamuneShirow's manga series turn their backs on Sanders's film, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that I.G. Productions will return to the franchise with another animated production.

A New Generation Of Anime

'Ghost in the Shell' [Credit: Shochiku]

As the team behind 1995's film, I.G. certainly knows how to turn Shirow's source into something spectacular. Anime legends Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are attached to the project, but as of yet, no voice actors have been confirmed. It is safe to assume that Johansson won't be reprising her role as Major. Kamiyama in particular has strong roots to Shirow's work as the director of the two seasons of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and 2006's sequel film Solid State Society.

For those who are new to the series, Ghost in the Shell follows the concept of placing a human brain inside the "shell" of a cybernetic weapon. We focus on "Major," a woman who is assigned to an elite task force called Section 9 and becomes the latest fighter against cybercrime. Although the original manga series only ran from May 1989 to November 1990, it created a cult following and substantial legacy.

Getting It Right

'Ghost in the Shell' [Credit: Shochiku]

Presumably keen to cash-in on the hype of the Hollywood film, it is unsurprising that I.G. picked now to announce their new venture. So far, there have been four Ghost in the Shell films, most recently rounding off with Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie in 2015. Elsewhere, the original property has had a slew of spin-off TV series and manga sequels.

The news coincidently coincides with I.G. Productions recent promotion of Maki Terashima-Furuta to president of Production I.G. USA. Terashima-Furuta also served as a co-producer on the live-action film, but it is unknown if the latest cartoon will take any of its plot into consideration. We still don't know the storyline of the new anime, but with a team of experts behind it, this is one announcement to be extremely excited about. Prepare to take a deep dive into the magical world of manga we deserve!

Check out the opening for 1995's Ghost in the Shell, and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)

