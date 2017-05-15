So, Slasher.com — we need to talk about it. If you haven’t heard of this indie horror by now, it’s time you pop some damn popcorn, sit your happy little booty down and give Slasher.com a wholehearted and objective, watch. From winsome director, Chip Gubera (Song of the Dead, Academy of Doom) and the accompanying talents of both new and iconic names of #horror, Slasher.com has admittedly been receiving mixed and, in this writer's opinion, biased reviews from both critics and audiences.

A genuine throwback to the days of campy serial-slasher flicks and when they were still intended to be a good time, Gubera’s Slasher.com is both under-seen and underrated — here's why!

A Modernized Homage To The Golden Age Of Horror

The first thing you need to know about Gubera’s homage to '80s horror is that the title is quite misleading. It's not at all set within the deep web or world of online dating and sexual predators as I had imagined. If anything, the title is more conceived from the film’s frankly implied prologue. After meeting online and forming an undeniable attraction to one another, Jack (Ben Kaplan) and Kristy (Morgan Carter) book a stupendously off-the-grid trip to commune with nature (and each other's bodies).

Accompanied by some evidently freaky-deaky property hosts and crusty-ass locals, this woodlands love story quickly turns sour. Throwing out red herrings as if they were trash, it’s quite easy to fall victim to the many deceptions of Slasher.com. So, in turn, I challenge you to predict the outcome of doomed Jack and Kristy and their ominous hosts — Caitlyn, Jesse and Momma Myers.

'Slasher.com' [Credit: ITN Distribution]

Slasher.com Features Timeless Horror Legends

Starring alongside burgeoning thespians Kaplan and Carter are two names that veteran genre fans will certainly appreciate as well as applaud. Heading up the weekend killer-compound is vintage horror sexpot, Jewel Shepard (The Return of the Living Dead, Raw Force) as Momma Myers and horror-maniac R.A. Mihailoff (Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Hatchett II) as her fiercely loyal lover and lifetime companion, Jesse Myers. This is a far stranger dynamic than predictions would have you claiming and there is certainly more than meets the eye with Slasher.com.

An Appreciation For Campy Slasher Flicks

Personally, I have a great appreciation for this film regardless of any negative feedback it has received from peers and/or critics. Going into indie-horror films, B-movies, or any low budget films, it is quite easy to miss the bigger picture at hand due to the mainstream expectations of blockbusters films we are constantly comparing to. Much of what is lost in the making of a low budget film is usually nothing more than aesthetic sprinklings of special effects, a hit score and final edits to the cinematography — not necessarily the fiber of what many of us look for in a story or motion picture when you really think about it. If you are able to look past the trivial details and focus on the gleefully viscous movie at hand, then Slasher.com is for you.

Seriously, Check Out Slasher.com

More than just my appreciation of the hard work that goes into the filmmaking process, I can attest that the plot of Slasher.com did catch me by surprise, and I don't mean just the title. As mentioned, I went into my screening with little knowledge of the film, and quite clearly emerged a fan. If you're a fan of '80s cult classics like Just Before Dawn and The Return of the Living Dead, or fan favorites like Rob Zombie's House of 1,000 Corpses and neglected horror-gem Christina's House, then Slasher.com is surely for you.

'Slasher.com' [Credit: ITN Distribution]

You can rent or score your very own copy of Chip Gubera's sexy and campy horror-thriller Slasher.com, here!

Whether you are on board as a Slasher.com fan or not be sure to leave us your thoughts on the film in the comment section below. Stay spooky, horror freaks!